New Yu-Gi-Oh Anime Drops Latest Production Details

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of those unique anime franchises that is able to perfectly unite the medium of anime with the real world, with its card tournament still arriving in multiple locales around the world. Though the real-life duels are rooted in reality, the anime series is another matter altogether as the next chapter of the franchise, Yu-Gi-Oh Go Rush, is set to have its duelists encounter beings from outer space. With new details being revealed for the new anime series, fans seemingly have some big things to look forward to.

Firstly, Go Rush is set to debut on April 3rd in Japan, with the series revealing that a famous cosplayer, Enako, is joining the cast as a “magical sheep girl monster”, Meegu-Chan. This entry in the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise might be one of the wildest yet considering it is seemingly trading in its roots to the supernatural and instead focusing on aliens and a pair of young duelists as they attempt to find and defeat said extraterrestrials.

The Official Twitter Account for Yu-Gi-Oh’s anime shared some of the new details, also taking the opportunity to reveal that the rock band Rederic will be supplying the series its opener while singer Yusuke Saeki, who had previously worked on Sevens, will be making a comeback for the series ending theme:

The official description for the next chapter of Yu-Gi-Oh!, from the anime’s website, reads as such:

“Yuuhi Ohdo and Yuamu Ohdo are elementary schooler twins living in Mutsuba Town who are in charge of the alien extermination company UTS (ATC) (Uchuujin Trouble Soudansha / Alien Trouble Consultancy). They spend their days working really hard searching for aliens using a mysterious device created by Yuuhi…that is, until one fateful day!!

Right after they created a mystery school club, they finally found a real spaceship and inside of it, they made contact with Yudias, an alien from the distant Velgear Star Cluster. Now it’s time to enter the new stage of Rush Duel introduced by this alien soldier from the far ends of the galaxy!”

