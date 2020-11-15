Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Gives Their PS5 an Upgrade with Help From Kaiba

✖

Yu-Gi-Oh has been around for decades, and it seems the franchise is finding new leases on life amidst the emerging 2020s. This year has been a rough start to the period, but video game lovers are at least glad for the recent drop of next gen consoles. After all, the Playstation 5 is available for purchase (if you can find one), and one fan decided to give their new console a Yu-Gi-Oh makeover.

Over on Twitter, the user linahasanxiety stirred up netizens with a simple post. It was there the artist revealed they used a 3D printer to make a sculpt of Seto Kaiba's head, and they did so to decorate their PS5.

WE PRINTED A KAIBA HEAD FOR OUR PS5 pic.twitter.com/oHbNQCRatW — lina @ PS5 Kaiba head (@linahasanxiety) November 15, 2020

As you can see above, the 3D print it pretty hilarious as Kaiba's head nestles into the crook of the PS5. Lina admits the piece was a test print and will need to be redone before she can paint the piece. But for the sake of memes, she went ahead and showed off this Yu-Gi-Oh sculpt to the world.

It seems Lina has moved on to a final sculpt as the user posted an update to her now-viral post. A new bust of Kaiba was made and painted for the world to see. You can check out the video here in all of its colorful glory. And yes, the PS5 is a very good substitute for Kaiba's usual white-and-black outfit.

This makeover is obviously genius, and it plays off memes from earlier in the year. After the PS5 shared an official look at itself, Yu-Gi-Oh fans were quick to compare the sleek tech to Kaiba. Now, those delightful memes have been brought to life, and we cannot thank Lina enough for making that happen!

