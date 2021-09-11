Naruto: WWE’s Zelina Vega Shows Off Akatsuki Inspired Gear Almost Worn on SmackDown

WWE’s Zelina Vega showed off some awesome new gear inspired by the Itachi Uchiha and the Akatsuki group from Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto that she almost got to wear on WWE Friday Night SmackDown! Vega has definitely struck a chord with fans in the past for the number of fun pop culture inspired looks and full wrestling gear that she has shown off since coming back to the WWE, and couple this with the fun Naruto inspired looks and cosplay she has shared through social media in her spare time, and fans couldn’t wait to see what was next.

Vega had teased fans about a new look that she had been brewing in the works for the Madison Square Garden edition of Friday Night SmackDown, but unfortunately was not one of the talents featured in the program. Taking to Twitter following the end of the show, Vega debuted a close look at her Itachi Uchiha inspired gear that comes with a full length Akatsuki red cloud cloak and even a fun twist of the shinobi headbands with the WWE logo. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vega was notably, and suddenly released by the WWE last year but made her surprising return to the company earlier this Summer ahead of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Speaking with Digital Spy about that return, Vega broke down why she returned to the WWE and her goals moving forward, “I think, more than anything, WWE has always been a place that I felt like I had some kind of unfinished business with,” Vega said. “And, for me as a kid, you look and you’re like. ‘I want to be a champion,’ there’s so many things that you want to accomplish and coming back. I set my eyes on the SmackDown Women’s Championship and that’s what I’m focused on the most and seeing where that takes me.”

Through elaborate in-ring gear like this and the many shout outs she has shared to her favorite things in her prior run with the WWE, Vega has been one of the more notable additions to the SmackDown roster this year. While she was unable to make a full televised debut with this gear for such a big occasion, hopefully there will still be plenty of opportunity to do so in a future SmackDown episode. What do you think of Zelina Vega’s Naruto inspired gear? What do you think her main jutsu would be? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!