Naruto: WWE’s Zelina Vega Shows Off Rock Lee Cosplay for Halloween

WWE superstar Zelina Vega showed off some awesome Rock Lee cosplay for the spooky Halloween holiday! Masashi Kishimoto’s original manga series launched a whole new wave of action manga popularity around the world, and even continues to this day with its official sequel exploring a new generation of shinobi fighters, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Part of the reason fans have come to love the series so much is its huge roster of unique ninja, and there’s few more unique than Rock Lee. Who like Naruto was untalented, but unlike Naruto, had no boost of power from a Tailed Beast.

Rock Lee had made a major impression on fans of the original series as he fought as an underdog to amp up his use of physical abilities and taijutsu in place of his lack of chakra infused skills, and not only that, but dealt some major blows that fans still remember to this day. It’s especially memorable considering how Rock Lee has come to life through cosplay from some very special Halloween gear shown off by WWE’s Zelina Vega (real name Thea Trinidad) on TikTok. You can check out her awesome tribute to the ninja below:

Vega has definitely struck a chord with anime and manga fans in the past with her love of Naruto and other franchises. She has shown off her fandom through not only some awesome cosplay in the past, but managed to sneak in some cool references to Naruto’s Akatsuki group through some specially made in-ring gear shown off on WWE television as well. That’s left fans wondering what kind of looks she would show off next.

Vega has teased fans about this very thing now that she has become the inaugural winner of WWE’s Queen’s Crown tournament. Reigning as Queen Zelina over on WWE Monday Night Raw, fans are definitely tuning in to see how the superstar incorporates her crown into not only potential Naruto looks, but other anime, video game, and pop culture references fans have seen from her in the past.

But what do you think of Zelina Vega's Rock Lee look for Halloween? What kind of Naruto character would you want to see the superstar take on next? Where does Rock Lee rank among your favorites in the series overall?