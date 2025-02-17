Capcom Announces Free Monster Hunter Wilds Giveaway

Capcom has announced a free Monster Hunter Wilds giveaway for MH fans on PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X looking forward to the game. The Monster Hunter Wilds release date, February 28, is less than two weeks away, and with the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta coming to an end today, Capcom has decided continue the hype and marketing around the game with a special social media campaign complete with freebies.

More specifically, using the official Monster Hunter account on X, Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Wilds players have a quest from Gemma that if completed can land everyone up to 100 Armor Spheres at the launch of the game on February 28. This applies to all players at launch, regardless if on PS5, Xbox, or PC.

To complete this out-of-game quest, Monster Hunter Wilds players and bots alike will need to use the hashtag WildArmorSpheres between now and February 23. For every 1,000 posts using the special hashtag players at launch will receive one Armor Sphere.

Capcom does not say how the Armor Spheres will be distributed to Monster Hunter Wilds players, but notes it will be after release and via in-game means.

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to be available via PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X when it globally releases on February 28. For more coverage on the upcoming Monster Hunter game — including all of the latest Monster Hunter Wilds news, all of the latest Monster Hunter Wilds rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Monster Hunter Wilds speculation — click here.

“The unbridled force of nature runs wild and relentless, with environments transforming drastically from one moment to the next,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar or who need a refresher. “This is a story of monsters and humans and their struggles to live in harmony in a world of duality. Fulfill your duty as a Hunter by tracking and defeating powerful monsters and forging strong new weapons and armor from the materials you harvest from your hunt as you uncover the connection between the people of the Forbidden Lands and the locales they inhabit. The ultimate hunting experience awaits you in Monster Hunter Wilds.”