Zoids Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Special Poster

Zoids is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its anime, and has kicked things off with a special poster for the occasion! Zoids was originally a franchise crafted by Takara Tomy back in the 1980s as a slate of model kits featuring various mecha inspired by animals. This franchise ended up being such a success that Tomy took it to the next level with an official anime adaptation years later, and that anime had since sparked a global release that has thus led to a number of sequels and more. Now it’s been 25 years since the release of that first anime, Zoids: Chaotic Century.

Zoids: Chaotic Century first kicked off the anime run of the franchise back in September 1999 in Japan. Although it was the second of the TV anime series that made its way to the United States (so fans who watched its run on Toonami might remember a different start to the Zoids anime), it officially kickstarted the anime’s franchise to the point where it is today. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Zoids is a special new poster from its character designer, Sakazaki Tadashi, and you can check it out below:

What Is Zoids?

There are plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Zoids anime with a special talk show in Japan on September 14th, but there is currently no word on whether or not this means a return from the Zoids anime itself. The anime’s franchise is definitely a curious one as there have been five different iterations that have largely been entirely different from one another.

Beginning with Zoids: Chaotic Century, the anime was then rebooted with the likes of Zoids: New Century, Zoids Fuzors, Zoids Genesis, and Zoids Wild. The anime’s final series, Zoids Wild, ended its run back in 2019, and there has unfortunately been no word on whether or not the franchise will continue with a new entry in the future. Unfortunately, there is also no current way to legally stream the anime (either the newest episodes or the more classic series) as of the time of this publication.

So fans sparked by nostalgia currently have no way to go back and check out Zoids if they wanted to. But at the same time, this could also be the first step forward in bringing more awareness to the Zoids anime franchise in general with this new 25th anniversary celebration.