Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Announces Anime's Final Comeback

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead's final episodes are finally on the way, and the anime has announced the release date for the comeback of its last few episodes! Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead was one of the most promising anime releases of the Summer 2023 season. Not only was there a full live-action film released at the same time, but the first episode of the anime taking on Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata's original manga helped to really take the franchise to a new level. But unfortunately, the anime's debut season had been hit with several delays.

It became an unfortunate recurring event of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead delaying future episodes of the series, and it got to the point where the anime was put on an indefinite hiatus following the release of Episode 9 earlier this year. But the anime has gotten back on track as Viz Media has announced that Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be returning for Episodes 10, 11 and 12 on December 25th with Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix debuting the episodes around the world.

How to Catch Up With Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be returning for its final episodes on December 25th, so that means there's plenty of time to catch up with the rest of the anime's debut season now streaming with Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. There's also the manga release available to read with the Viz Manga app (with the three most recent chapters for free), and the live-action movie streaming with Netflix as well.

Viz Media teases what to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead as such, "After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

Will you be tuning into Zom 100's final anime episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!