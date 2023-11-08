Zom 100 Cosplay Readies for Final Episodes With Shizuka

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead's anime is finally coming back with the final episodes of its debut anime seson later this year, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Shizuka Mikazuki before its big comeback! The anime taking on Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata's original manga series started off its run as one of the biggest new anime releases of the Summer 2023 season, but unfortunately it wasn't long before the anime was met with some big production delays. Frequent delays throughout the season eventually gave way to an indefinite hiatus for the final episodes of the anime too.

After being put on an indefinite hiatus heading into the Fall 2023 anime schedule, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has announced that the anime will finally be returning for its final three episodes on December 25th. This means that fans will finally get to see how the first season ends for Shizuka and the rest of the bucket list gang, and artist @kitaro_cos on Instagram is getting Shizuka ready for the big comeback with some awesome cosplay! Check it out:

How to Watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will be returning for its final episodes on December 25th, so that means there's plenty of time to catch up with the rest of the anime's debut season now streaming with Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. There are the latest chapters of the manga release available to read with the Viz Manga app (with the three most recent chapters for free), and the live-action movie streaming with Netflix as well.

Viz Media teases what to expect from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead as such, "After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket."

