Zombie Land Saga Hypes Movie Release Window With New Trailer: Watch

Play video

Zombie Land Saga is one of the most popular idol anime series, initially releasing its first season in 2018. The second season, Revenge, finished airing in June 2021, and the franchise oddly remained quiet since. The animation studio behind the series, MAPPA, announced a motion picture follow-up to the anime in 2021 after the release of the live-action Zombie Land Saga LIVE ~Franchouchou Saga yo Tomoni Waite Kure~. However, no updates or news on the film have been announced in nearly four years. MAPPA then surprised fans with a new teaser trailer, revealing Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise has a release window of 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, the teaser doesn’t show off any new scenes or footage for the upcoming film. The trailer shows the lead character, Sakura Minamoto, getting hit by a van, which starts the events of the series. The teaser then shows a collage of past scenes in the first two seasons of the anime. The teaser ends with a brand new poster for the Zombie Land movie and a 2025 release date. The teaser is called the Kick Off preview, suggesting fans can expect more news on the franchise in the coming years. With eleven months left in the year, there’s still plenty of time for MAPPA to reveal more about the motion picture.

Mappa

Zombie Land Saga is Back from the Dead!

After such a long hiatus, fans were getting concerned with the status of the Zombie Land Saga franchise. The anime stars a musical group of zombified idol girls, who try revitalizing the Saga Prefecture while trying to hide their identities as the undead. The series became popular among fans for its wacky storyline and catchy musical performances by the vocal cast. Zombie Land Revenge ended with the tantalizing tease of aliens being involved, further pushing the franchise into more absurd territory. There were still plenty of plotlines to explore with the cast with fans latching onto the hope the series will return.

Beyond the two anime seasons and Zombie Land Saga LIVE ~Franchouchou Saga yo Tomoni Waite Kure~, the franchise also had a short-lived manga adaptation that ended in 2021 and a spin-off manga called Zombie Land Saga Gaiden: The First Zombie. The franchise hasn’t seen a major release since 2022, with fans speculating that MAPPA’s continuously busy schedule is one of the main reasons for the follow-up film delay. While it is unknown if Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise will serve as the conclusion for the anime series, at least fans have plenty to look forward to in 2025.

Source: avex pictures