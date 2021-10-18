Zombie Land Saga Announces New Movie

Zombie Land Saga has announced that its undead saga to reclaim Saga’s fame will be continuing with a new movie! Following the successful debut of this original anime series back in 2018, avex pictures returned for a much anticipated second season earlier this year as part of the Spring 2021 slate of anime releases. The second season unfortunately came to an end without any potential news of the anime’s return, but had dropped a major cliffhanger with the final seconds of its final episode. Now thankfully it’s been confirmed that the franchise will be continuing with a new movie!

During the Zombie Land Saga LIVE ~Franchouchou Saga yo Tomoni Waite Kure~ it was announced that Zombie Land Saga will be getting its own movie next rather than a new season of the anime as many had suspected. This announcement unfortunately does not come with many details as to its release date, production staff, cast, or whether or not this will continue the story from the second season, but the announcement did come with a live-action teaser featuring Hakuryu and Kunio Murai, who come from the Saga prefecture. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s official: Zombieland Saga will be a movie!!!



As announced during the live concert, please stay tuned for more information on the release of the Zombieland Saga movie. To also stay up-to-date on international release of the movie and more, follow us @AVEXpictures_ pic.twitter.com/9KrkQSbcpi — avex pictures (@AVEXpictures_) October 17, 2021

The final seconds of Zombie Land Saga Revenge featured a tease that aliens would be thrown into the equation next, and that sounds like a great place to start for a new movie! If you wanted to check out Zombie Land Saga’s first two seasons and catch up in time for the new movie, you can now find them both streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation. Both seasons feature the same staff and cast that includes the likes of Kaede Hondo as Sakura Minamoto, Asami Tano as Saki Nikaido, Risa Taneda as Ai Mizuno, Maki Kawase as Junko Konno, Rika Kinugawa as Yugiri, Minami Tanaka as Lily Hoshikawa, and Kotono Mitsuishi as Tae Yamada, and their manager, Mamoru Miyano as Kotaro Tatsumi.

The second season is described as such, “Everyone’s favorite zombie idol group is back (from the dead) for another tour! It’s a new year and a new era in Japan, and Sakura Minamoto and the other members of Franchouchou are more determined than ever to save Saga Prefecture with their growing fame…while recovering long-lost memories of their past lives.” But what do you think? Will you be checking out the Zombie Land Saga movie whenever it arrives? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!