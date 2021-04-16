Zombie Land Saga Debuts Season 2 Opening Theme: Watch

Zombie Land Saga has debuted its opening theme sequence for Season 2 of the series! The Spring 2021 anime schedule is now well underway as many of the new and returning anime series have debuted their first episodes, and Zombie Land Saga is one of the many this season that returned for its much anticipated second season following a successful debut back in 2018. The first episode of the new season was already a hit with fans, but like many anime premieres, that first episode went without debuting its official opening theme sequence for the new season.

This all changed with the premiere of Zombie Land Saga second episode of the new season as it debuted the official opening theme for Season 2 (officially titled as Zombie Land Saga Revenge). Performed by the cast of the series as the idol group Franchouchou, the opening theme of the new season is title "O Saga, Cry With Me." You can check it out in the video above!

Zombie Land Saga Revenge is now streaming with Crunchyroll alongside its release in Japan, and Funimation has confirmed they will be releasing an English dubbed version of the series at a later date. The second season of the series features the same main cast and staff from the first season with Munehisa Sakai directing Season 2 for MAPPA and Avex Pictures. This means that Franchouchou is all back for the second time around.

Returning for the second season are the main Franchouchou idols with Kaede Hondo as Sakura Minamoto, Asami Tano as Saki Nikaido, Risa Taneda as Ai Mizuno, Maki Kawase as Junko Konno, Rika Kinugawa as Yugiri, Minami Tanaka as Lily Hoshikawa, and Kotono Mitsuishi as Tae Yamada, and their manager, Mamoru Miyano as Kotaro Tatsumi. They are also behind the new ending theme (which has yet to debut as of the second episode), "Yume o Te ni, Modoreru Basho mo Nai Hibi o."

Zombie Land Saga Revenge is described as such, "Everyone’s favorite zombie idol group is back (from the dead) for another tour! It’s a new year and a new era in Japan, and Sakura Minamoto and the other members of Franchouchou are more determined than ever to save Saga Prefecture with their growing fame…while recovering long-lost memories of their past lives."

How are you liking Zombie Land Saga Revenge's opening theme? How does it compare to the first season's? How are you liking the anime's new season so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!