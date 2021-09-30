Big City Greens Releases New Broken Karaoke Short (Exclusive)

Ahead of the big Big City Greens Halloween special, Disney Channel has released a new animated short that ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal. The short is part of the Broken Karaoke series of shorts from Big City Greens and features Cricket’s sister, Tilly Green, singing about what is described as “the undead party machine, Monster Man.”

The short is set to air on Disney Channel later tonight as well, and the “Monster Man” song will be available to stream on October 8th. You can check out the new “Monster Man” Big City Greens short for yourself below:

The upcoming 22-minute Big City Greens Halloween special, “Squashed!,” is set to air on Saturday, October 9th at 8:30AM ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. In the special, according to Disney, “the Greens prepare for their Halloween party and Tilly feels bad for Bill, who’s disappointed by the poor yield of his small pumpkin patch. When they visit BigTech to make a produce delivery, Tilly secretly “borrows” Gwendolyn Zapp’s alien chemical compound to make Bill’s pumpkins grow bigger. At first it works, making the pumpkins larger, but it also mutates them into body-snatching alien monsters.”

In addition to the Halloween special, a Big City Greens-themed episode of Disney’s Magic Bake-Off is set to premiere on Friday, October 15th at 7PM ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW as well. The young chefs will design various Big City Greens-themed goodies like cityscape cakes. Big City Greens creators Chris and Shane Houghton will serve as guest judges.

Last but not least, Big City Greens‘ Cricky and Tilly Green are set to host a 30-minute Shortstober special in their Halloween costumes on Saturday, October 23rd at 8PM ET/PT on Disney Channel. The siblings will try to summon a ghost before going to get candy and the special will feature previously aired shorts from the likes of Big City Greens, The Ghost and Molly McGee, The Owl House, Amphibia, Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Halloweentown.

