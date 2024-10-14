Silo Season 2 Trailer Teases Violent Revolution & Creepy New Mysteries

The full trailer for Sillo Season 2 has been released by Apple TV+, revealing the next chapter in the breakout hit sci-fi/mystery series based on the trilogy of novels by author Hugh Howey. Silo‘s highly acclaimed first season was kept on a small scale, with the mystery and action of the series all taking place within an old missile silo converted into a dystopian society. Silo Season 2 will be taking on the sophomore challenge of expanding its setting and lore as engineer Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) journey out into the wasteland sparks socio-political upheaval back in her former Silo home, as well as revealing more about the world outside of it.

As the full trailer reveals, Silo Season 2 looks like it will start as a two-pronged story that eventually converges into one. One story thread will follow Juliette outside the Silo, and the mystery of the world – and potential enemies – she finds out there. It looks a bit like Tomb Raider and a bit like a season of LOST, with the trailer’s final scene definitely giving “the hatch” vibes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The other storyline of Silo Season 2 looks to be bumping up a lot of the supporting and recurring characters from Season 1 for their arc about social upheaval within the silo. IT department head (and secret cabal leader) Bernard Holland (Tim Ribbons) looks to spin Juliette’s defection into a cautionary tale. The only problem is, that Juliette and her surviving allies have instead sparked a fire of critical thinking and questioning of authority that Bernard cannot quell before it erupts into violent revolt. Where that leaves morally gray characters like security head Robert Sims (Common) remains to be seen…

Silo book series author Hugh Howey has already teased that Season 2 is “one of the best things I’ve ever seen.”

Rebbecca Ferguson leads a Slio cast that also includes acclaimed actors like Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption), Common (American Gangster), Iain Glen (Game of Thornes) and Will Patton (Gone In 60 Seconds), with even bit roles getting actors like David Oyelowo (Selma), and Rashida Jones (The Office) filling in. Silo Season 2 will be expanding that cast, with Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) joining, while Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie are all reprising their Season 1 recurring/guest roles.

Graham Yost (Justified) created the series and acts as showrunner, while also executive producing alongside Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Hugh Howey, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon, and AMC Studios.

Silo Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on November 15th.