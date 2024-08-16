Solar Opposites Season 5 Releases Exclusive Clip: Watch

Solar Opposites is on its fifth season on Hulu and the animated series isn’t showing any signs of slowing down any time soon. With the fourth season seeing Dan Stevens joining the cast and the alien family leaving Earth, season five is changing the game in a number of ways. If you want to learn more about the fifth season, Hulu has shared an exclusive clip with ComicBook that gives us a glimpse at Korvo having a cartoon-esque confrontation with a new “opponent”.

Recently, we here at ComicBook had the opportunity to talk with Solar Opposites Dan Stevens about taking on the role of Korvo and what he felt about the surreal animated series that he started leading with season four, “I think it’s a real gem and I’m such a fan of adult animation,” Stevens told us. “I’ve always loved doing voiceover and animation and I’ve slowly been working my way into that side of the industry. It takes longer than you might think. It doesn’t necessarily translate that just because you’re in a bunch of TV shows and movies or whatever that you’ll just sort of end up in these things. Some people don’t even want to go here, but it’s a real passion of mine. I love doing it. And so when they were looking for the voice, I just threw my hat into the ring. Mike [McMahon] found the idea of this angry, very particular kind of Brit very funny. I felt they came up with a very sweet and simple and silly way of just being like, ‘Okay, it’s different now.’

Solar Opposites Exclusive Clip: Korvo Gets Jacked

The sixth episode of Solar Opposites’ fifth season is titled “The Sci-Fi Rollerblades”. Here’s how Hulu describes the installment, “Korvo gets his ass kicked by a dad at Jesse and Yumyulack’s school.”

If you want to learn more about what Solar Opposites season five is about, here’s how Hulu describes the latest outing for the likes of Korvo, Terry, and the rest of their idiosyncratic crew, “Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. On season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values.”

Solar Opposites Season Five is currently streaming on Hulu, along with all the episodes from seasons one through four.