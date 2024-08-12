Solar Opposites Exec Pitches Their Dream Crossover With The Simpsons, Rick and Morty

Solar Opposites has returned to Hulu with Season 5 of the animated series, and one of the creators behind it all has pitched the perfect crossover for the animated series. Solar Opposites has been a runaway hit with Hulu ever since the animated series first premiere, and it was even confirmed to be returning for Season 6 ahead of the new season’s premiere. With all of these episodes taking the Solar Opposites in different directions, it stands to reason that crossovers might be on the table for the series as well considering how many off the wall ideas they take on each season.

When asked by The Hollywood Handle about potential crossovers that they might be interested in exploring in the future, Solar Opposites executive producer Mike McMahan revealed that it’s actually their “dream” to do a couch gag for The Simpsons. But outside of that, they are also open to the idea of crossing over with the likes of Rick and Morty and more unsuspecting kinds of crossovers that fans might not even be aware that could be potentially on the table in the perfect way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Homer Simpson and the Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites Crossovers in the Future?

“I mean, our big desire is to do a Simpsons couch gag. That’s, like, our dream to crossover with them,” McMahan began. “With Rick and Morty, I love we talk all the time to those guys. We love those guys. I think, you know, Solar Opposites is kind of like a sister show to Rick and Morty from back in the day. So, like, it really depends on if they wanted to do it. Like, we’d be open to doing it. I worked there for, like, 6 years, and I love those characters, that world, and I love the writers and the actors over there.”

But the big appeal of a crossover for McMahan and the team is one fans wouldn’t expect for the Solar Opposites, “So but, yeah, I think for us, it’s like the pull of doing a crossover nobody asked for, but that’s funnier than you thought you’d get. Like, just like a weird crossing over with Muppet Babies or something ridiculous where you’re like, ‘What? That’s who they chose to cross over with?’ And then the Solar Opposites the whole time are like, ‘Why are we doing this?’”

Taking it even further, McMahan pitched a perfect crossover for the Solar Opposites in an unexpected Disney movie, “There’s an old Disney movie called Donald in Mathmagic Land where it’s an educational film where Donald gets stuck in a world of math. I love the idea of the Solar Opposites being stuck in Mathmagic Land and, like, being in a weird educational cartoon that they fucking hate and they don’t wanna learn, and then they keep learning shit, it’s driving them crazy. Oh my god. I’m all I love that. That would be amazing!”

HT – The Hollywood Handle