Holy Grail Fan-Designed Pokemon Card Fetches Massive $156,000 Price Tag (& It Has a Great Story)

Pokémania is more alive than ever before. 2026 is shaping up to become a legendary year for Pokémon collecting. Not only has the thirtieth anniversary sets stormed the world with a level of excitement not seen in years, but multiple stunning auctions have taken place that have stunned market experts. The world of Pokémon trading is never boring, but one sale managed to attract massive attention despite all the wild hype surrounding the thirtieth anniversary edition cards. This is particularly stunning given the current climate. Everyone wants the hot new thing, right? Yet one humble card manages to defy all expectations by auctioning for such a shocking price. Even more impressive is that this was not even part of an official line put out by the Pokémon company. It started as a piece of fan art that has now become enshrined in hallowed Pokémon history.

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On September 27, a thrilling auction concluded for the 2010 Pokémon Illusion’s Zorua Design Contest Promo and the card was sold for a shocking $156,000 on Fanatics Collect. It was actually released in 2010 to commemorate the theatrical release of the movie Zoroark: Master of Illusions. Specifically it was the Kindergarten Winner category variant illustrated by Megu Taniguchi, featuring Zorua and Pikachu riding a bus. Initially this was little more than just a fun movie promo, certainly the creators had never thought that this would blossom into a high level collectors item. In a world of volatile collecting prices, such a sale does make one wonder, how did such an unassuming card gain such an unprecedented value? How did this slip past the ever watchful eyes of market experts? How did a six-year-old create a piece of Pokémon history?

From Movie Promo to Pokémon History

image credit fanatics collect



This all began with a six-year-old child. Young Megu Taniguchi, a mega fan of Pokémon and aspiring artist at the time. For her, this was the opportunity of a lifetime, and in a rare moment made for Hollywood, her dreams all came true. Driven by little more than passion and raw talent, she poured hear soul into her illustration and was richly rewarded. She won the illustration contest, collected the prize money and her illustration is now enshrined in the halls of Pokémon fame. None of this really explains the jaw dropping price. Inspiring stories are great, but virtually never have any impact even when in comes to collectible marketing.

The secret of this card’s immense value comes from the fact that approximately one hundred of these cards were ever printed. You see, once our young artist friend won her contest, not only did she win the prize money, she also won a small print run of her illustrated cards. For those unaware of how collecting works, this young artist basically had her own reserve of gold bars. Whatever the prize money was, the printed cards were by far more valuable. Every contest corresponding with the movie release followed a similar playbook.

Secret Cards Printed?

To add to the mystique of such items, then there were the whispers and rumors that have circulated for years. It’s been circulated that along with the cards sent to each winner, that another smaller batch was privately printed and quietly circulated. Of course, this was initially laughed at. You might as well have told people you had coffee with Detective Pikachu up in a flying saucer. Then things started getting interesting. These supposedly non-existent cards began to pop up in the occasional auction. Usually not in very good condition mind you, but nevertheless proven to be one hundred percent authentic. The once laughably stupid theory was now not so funny. In fact, this near mythical status may actually have been a large factor in propelling these cards far beyond their actual market value. Catapulting them into true collectors items.

Then this little beauty turned up. As of right now, it is unclear as to whether the auctioned card was part of the original set sent to the winner, or part of the secret extra printing. Either way it doesn’t matter, because what makes this card special is the sheer quality. This is a borderline perfect specimen, no fraying, bending, or cracking. perfectly preserved in a protective casing. The ancient Egyptians may have invented mummification, but it was Pokémon fans that perfected preservation. Whatever glorious feelings of euphoria Howard Carter must have felt when discovering the tomb of Tutankhamen, this is what collectors felt when beholding this rare card.

Let The Bidding Commence!



Now that you understand the necessary background, then maybe you will understand why an outright bidding war erupted. I don’t mean a battle, or a skirmish. I mean, scorched earth, take no prisoners style, bare knuckles, bidding war. Within minutes of this card being listed on Fanatics, the price climbed at a dizzying rate. Several of what would be considered ‘high rollers’ in the collecting world began making bids that seemed astronomical. It was clear to all that this auction was going to be one for the history books. By the time the gavel fell, the winner had not only secure a piece of Pokémon history, but also solidified contest promos as high value collectors items. This was more than just snagging a rare card. This was about setting a new standard and continuing to refine what is worthwhile collectors items.



As fun as all of this may seem, don’t miss the bigger picture. 2026 has already proven to be a landmark year for Pokemon card trading, in more ways than one. The 30th anniversary card packs are already setting new precedents for the future of collecting, which makes this auction all the more important and profound. More and more we are witnessing an increasing interest in Japanese promotional releases, rather than traditional mainline Western sets. There are several factors driving this trend, the myths, rarity, but mostly it boils down to exclusivity. As the internet continues to interweave itself into our lives, it’s becoming easier than ever to hop on your phone and begin trading with international markets. As the world becomes more interconnected, the world of trading continues to see exponential rates of growth. Often leading to explosive sales like this one. In short, what we collectors can learn from this is that keeping our eyes out for non-traditional cards may be the key for the future of collecting. Exclusivity is now our rallying cry.

But that’s enough from me, how about you? Do you agree that exclusivity is becoming the dominant force in collecting? Let us know in the comments below!