Pokemon Responds to AI Allegations in TCG Illustration Contest, Disqualifies Entrants

The Pokemon Company has disqualified at least one entrant of an illustration contest for the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Earlier this month, The Pokemon Company announced the top 300 finalists of the annual Pokemon TCG Illustration Contest, a fan-driven contest in which the winners have their art appear on official Pokemon trading cards. This year's event became embroiled in controversy after one entrant seemingly had a total of six entries selected, all of which contained hallmarks of AI-generated artwork. Last night, The Pokemon Company announced that at least one entrant was disqualified from the contest due to an unspecified violation of contest rules.

"We are aware that select entrants from the top 300 finalists of the Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest 2024 have violated the official contest rules," a statement from The Pokemon Company reads. "As a result, entrants in violation of the rules have been disqualified from the contest. Furthermore, additional artists participating in the contest will soon be selected to be among the top 300 finalists. We're committed to upholding the integrity of the Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest and appreciate fans' continued support as we celebrate the artistic abilities of the talented Pokémon community."

As of this morning, the artist most heavily scrutinized still had their art on the contest webpage. The artist submitted six entries that made it into the top 300 under the names Vigo Khachadoorian, Vigen K, Vigo K, and Vigen Khachadoorian.

The illustration contest shows some of the ongoing complications caused by generative AI. While there are still some obvious hallmarks that give away an art piece as AI, the programs have improved immensely over the past year. Additionally, many professional artists are being accused of using AI, especially those who work with companies with executives that have spoken positively about AI in the recent past.