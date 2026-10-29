One of Star Wars’ Most Divisive Characters Is Behind This Unusual Auction Find — and It’s More Affordable Than You’d Think

The Star Wars franchise has, for some fans, never been the same since Return of the Jedi. Through a prequel trilogy, sequel trilogy, and many TV shows, the space saga created by George Lucas has expanded far beyond the simple story of a boy, his father and the fate of the galaxy. Over the last half a century, Star Wars has given the world some of the most iconic movie characters and also some that many wish had stayed lost somewhere in that galaxy far, far away. Very high on that list is the character that almost managed to derail the entire franchise following the release of The Phantom Menace in 1999, the Gungan Jar Jar Binks. Played by Ahmed Best, the alien appeared as a bit of comic relief in the prequel trilogy, aimed at pleasing younger newcomers to the franchise, but was not well received. Despite that, one of the key props that helped bring the character to life is up for sale at Heritage Auctions.

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The prop in question is the production used headpiece worn by Best while on the set of The Phantom Menace, built from foam rubber and painted to look like the exact character seen on screen. This piece depicts the main facial area of Jar Jar Binks, and measures around 12″ x 8″ x 6.5″ with plenty of expertly painted detailing and museum grade resin eyes. This piece was secured to Best’s head during filming of the movie in order to give other actors a visual reference of where to look when speaking to Binks during his scenes. The final character was then rendered through the use of CGI by Industrial Light & Magic, using the head as part of the process of bringing Binks to life, along with a prosthetic suit that was used to help get lighting and coloring correct. The piece is in excellent condition for its age, with the expected scuffing from production use, and comes with a signed photo of Best wearing his full prosthetic suit as well as a custom stand to hold the head.

Hate for Jar Jar Binks’ Became a Huge Issue for Ahmed Best

While the character of Jar Jar Binks became one of the most hated in the Star Wars franchise in 1999, the intense backlash had a huge impact on actor Ahmed Best. In recent years, Best has returned to the franchise, playing Jedi Master Kelleran Beq in The Mandalorian, after making peace with the traumatic experience he had over two decades ago when being sent death threats by disgruntled franchise fans. Best recounted in several interviews that he was driven to thinking of taking his own life when the constant ongoing hate for his character took its toll on his mental health, but has since come out stronger on the other side of it and now looks back on only the good things about playing a character that was a groundbreaking piece of CGI effects work.

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Like many originally divisive aspects of the prequel trilogy, opinions about Jar Jar Binks have evolved and changed over the last two and half decades. The hate campaign against the character has now vanished, even if many still find him incredibly annoying and unnecessary to the franchise, and some have even come to see the character for what he was always intended to be – a comical side-character with the ability to entertain younger fans who may otherwise be a little bored by some of the slower and talky sections of The Phantom Menace. He also had chance to shine as a villain in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, when appearing as Darth Jar Jar. That shift in opinion is what could see Best’s Jar Jar headpiece end up selling for much more than its current bid price of $2000 when the auction ends on November 11, 2026.

What is your opinion of Jar Jar Binks? Is he still one of the worst characters in the Star Wars franchise or was he just harshly misunderstood? Let us know in the comments.