One Year Ago, a Screen-Matched Goonies Prop Sold for Over $250,000, Turning Movie History Into a Real Treasure

The Goonies is one of the most loved movies of the 1980s and it proved its worth in an auction that happened a year ago and made one of the movie’s props into a real piece of treasure for one collector. While it may not have been the highest grossing movie of the decade, or the best reviewed, the classic Spielberg adventure was exactly the kind of movie that the 80s were built on. That means now, around 40 years later, there are many adults with heads full of nostalgic memories of The Goonies and some of them were willing to bid a lot of money to try and get their hands on a screen-matched map doubloon used by Sean Astin’s Mikey in the film. The auction, hosted by Prop Store in London towards the end of 2025, ended with a hammer price of £201,600 (equating to $266, 112), way above its original £40,000-£80,000 estimate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

In The Goonies, a group of kids go on a dangerous adventure to find the fabled lost treasure of the pirate One-Eyed Willy, fending off the Fratelli’s, a family of thieves who want the treasure for themselves, avoiding traps, and ultimately finding their treasure and long-term friendship as you would expect from a Spielberg family movie. During the film, the group’s appointed leader, Mikey, discovers a doubloon with three holes cut in it, which he uses to triangulate the location of the treasure my matching it to three exact geographical landmarks. This auction was for the actual coin used in the movie and managed to break a record as the most expensive propr from The Goonies ever sold. Yet less than a decade earlier, this exact prop was worth just a tenth of its most recent sale price after going under the hammer in 2018 for just £25,000 in a previous Prop Store London auction.

The Goonies Is About to Make a Surprising Return

courtesy of Prop Store

Like many movies of the 1980s, there have been years of rumors about the film getting a remake or a belated sequel. Although it seemed destined to never get a sequel – because, let’s be honest, the story is pretty much a closed ending – the last few years have changed all that and now The Goonies could be about to get themselves a brand new adventure four decades after they discovered that One-Eyed Willy’s treasure was much more than a legend. In February 2025, it was announced by Warner Bros. that The Goonies 2 was in development with original screenwriter Chris Columbus and director Spielberg set to return as producers. A first draft of the script has been completed by Old Henry scribe Potsy Ponciroli, which is being redrafted after reportedly being “well received” by the studio. Although the film has yet to find a director, it seems that the sequel is still moving forward after Warner Bros. merger with Paramount.

In August this year, original star and now-Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, who played Data in the movie, told USA Today that the film is still moving forward and that several surviving cast members, including himself, would love to return for the sequel in some capacity. However, not everyone has been so enthusiastic about seeing a Goonies sequel make it to the finish line. Josh Brolin has noted in several interviews that he would be cautious of a sequel, with there being a good chance it could tarnish the reputation of the original movie. Additionally, Martha Plimpton – Stef in the original movie – said in an interview in October that she felt a sequel was “never going to happen” as every time rumors came up, any questions she asked about it always led to “nothing.”

Should The Goonies be left alone, or are you excited by the idea of legacy sequel? Let us know in the comments.