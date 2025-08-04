Josh Brolin Addresses Possibility of Goonies 2: “There’s Been 5 Scripts”

In recent years, Hollywood has found success in revisiting popular past titles, either via reboot or sequel. Some recent examples include Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice in theaters, and Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix. Given that trend, it shouldn’t be entirely surprising then that people continue to wonder whether or not there will ever be a sequel to perhaps one of the most beloved movies of the 1980s, The Goonies. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, actor Josh Brolin, who played Brandon Walsh in the original film, expressed interest in doing so, but also noted that there have already been a handful of scripts that have seemingly been vetoed.

The legendary actor expressed that he has mixed feelings about a potential sequel to The Goonies, but he isn’t necessarily writing it off. “I hope it does [happen] because the experience was so great,” Josh Brolin told the outlet. He continued, however, by explaining that he fears that a sequel could taint the original film. It all comes down to the original producer and co-writer, Steven Spielberg. “I think there’s been five scripts so far through the years, and he hasn’t approved anything yet. Spielberg is picky, and he has a reason to be because he has great taste.”

Brolin also expressed concern about how a Goonies sequel could work, noting that it may be a challenge to work around the huge gap in time between the original film and its potential sequel. “It’s like, ‘Oh, we came out with another,’ and then the Goonies grew up, and then they came out with their walkers, and then they fell off a cliff because they couldn’t see very well. What are you going to do? I don’t know.”

Will The Goonies 2 Ever Happen?

The Goonies, released in 1985, has remained a cult classic over the decades, with merchandise still being made and sold to this day. The film, directed by Richard Donner from a screenplay by Chris Columbus and Steven Spielberg, focused on a group of young misfits called The Goonies who discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. Its cast included Brolin, Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, Ke Huy Quan, and John Matuszak.

The Goonies was produced for just $19 million and went on to become a box office hit at the time, with $64.66 million earned at the worldwide box office. In 2017, The Goonies was added to the National Film Registry for its cultural and historical significance. Earlier this year, it was announced that Warner Bros. had hired Potsy Ponciroli to write the script for the sequel, nearly forty years after the first film hit theaters. Along with the announcement of Ponciroli’s involvement, Warner Bros. also confirmed Spielberg is expected to return as a producer. No further news has been offered since the announcement in February, suggesting the project is still in very early development.

Fans of The Goonies can stream the classic movie now on Netflix and Tubi. Those who prefer to own a physical copy can also purchase a Blu-ray or DVD copy of The Goonies anywhere movies are sold.