Star Wars Collectors Pay a Premium for This Yak Face Figure and Its Canadian Origins Explain Why

While getting your hands on any of Kenner’s vintage Star Wars toys is a great haul for fans, seasoned collectors will only go for the cream of the crop. I’m talking about the early double telescoping lightsaber version of Luke, Vader, or Obi-Wan, the blue version of Snaggletooth, or even the Jawa figure with the discontinued vinyl cape. These figures tend to go for tens of thousands of dollars primarily because they were discontinued or updated, making the previous versions extremely rare. However, there are certain figures from the line that are highly coveted due to limited distribution, with the prime example being the Yak Face figure the Power of the Force collection.

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That’s the main reason this particular Yak Face figure has a starting bid of $7,500 at Hakes. While its rarity and value can be chalked down to being the original Canadian version, there are also a few other factors that have boosted its overall value. Firstly, it features a double ‘Power of the Force’ logo, with the second one being in French, and features the 92 back packaging, showcasing most of Kenner’s Star Wars figures at the time. If that’s not enough, it has received an AFA 90 Y-NM/M grade, making it the highest quality version of the toy, with none higher. For some collectors, this unfortunately named character is worth more than Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, or even Boba Fett.

This Kenner Yak Face Figure Is Highly Valuable Because It’s From Canada

Via Hakes Auctions

Yak Face, a.k.a Saelt-Marae, was first seen in the background of Jabba the Hutt’s barge in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. While he didn’t exactly play a major role, Kenner was making action figures of anyone and everyone to keep the toy line’s popularity going. For some reason, the figure only released in Canada, Australia, and later in Europe, skipping the United States. The manufacturer probably thought it wouldn’t sell as much, deciding to go with a limited launch. However, this decision had a butterfly effect which pair off almost 43 years later, making Yak Face one of the rarest and most coveted Kenner Star Wars toys of today. Perhaps it wouldn’t have demanded a price upward of $7,000 if it originally launched in the US. Then again, I wouldn’t dare to assume how the collectors market works.

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Apart from being one of the rarest vintage Kenner figures you can get your hands on, Yak Face also stands out among the collection thanks to his distinct mold and face that looks like… a yak. While most of the figures are human, ol’ Yak Face adds a bit of variety to the lot. While his real name was retrofitted into the canon via the 1997 Star Wars Trilogy Sourcebook, his moniker was given to him by the movie crew during production. However, I feel like none of them had ever seen a yak, as the character’s face clearly looks like that of a camel. Regardless of which animal he’s inspired by and where the figure initially launched, Yak Face is one of the rarest figures you can add to your Star Wars collection. In fact, people are more likely to believe you actually have a Canadian girlfriend over believing you have a Canadian Yak Face action figure.

Who is your favorite Star Wars Glup Shitto character? Let us know on the comments below. And don’t say Biddy Blas from Galactic Racer!