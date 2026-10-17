Princess Leia’s Snowspeeder From The Empire Strikes Back Is Up for Grabs (and It’s Smaller Than You Remember)

The Star Wars universe has plenty of awesome starships. From fighters like the X-Wing and TIE Fighter, to the imposing Star Destroyers that blot out the sun. Then there are one-offs like the Millennium Falcon and Boba Fett’s ship that stand out among the galaxy’s many squadrons. While these ships are iconic among fans, there is one that doesn’t always get the laurels it deserves: the humble Snowspeeder. While it’s actual name is the T-47 Airspeeder, and it isn’t capable of orbital flight, this airship helped save the Rebel Alliance from the jaws of a crushing defeat on Hoth. If it wasn’t for the cable winch maneuver that these ships performed during the battle, the AT-ATs would have reached and destroyed the rebel base before it could have been evacuated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In honor of this feat, Heritage Auctions has listed one of the original screen-used Snowspeeder models from The Empire Strikes Back. While this already makes the item special, an additional bonus is that this particular model belonged to none other than Princess Leia herself. If you’re wondering when Leia flew a Snowspeeder, she didn’t. What I meant was that the model originally belonged to Carrie Fisher, as it was given to her by George Lucas. Not only does this mean you could own a piece of Star Wars history, but this one was owned by our favorite princess herself. Considering this, it’s current going price of $14,375 seems fitting. While it’s not surprising that Fisher would own a prop from the original trilogy, the story behind it is pretty touching.

This Snowspeeder Model From The Original Trilogy Was Given To Carrie Fisher By George Lucas

A note by Fisher that comes along with the model, and is co-signed by Mark Hamill, reveals that Lucas gave her the model after filming on The Empire Strikes Back had wrapped. Fisher initially put it up for auction at Sotheby’s in honor of her mother Debbie Reynolds, who was a big proponent of preserving Hollywood history, with the proceeds set to go towards fulfilling this lifelong ambition. This touching story only adds to the value of the historical prop, especially since it held a special place in Fisher’s collection. It’s kind of fitting that it’s the Snowspeeder out all the famous Star Wars ships, as the little vessel taught us to always face every problem head-on, no matter how intimidating it is, and how hopeless everything seems.

Play video

With bids on the item already reaching around $15,000, and almost a month left on the auction clock, you can bet that bids on this truly special piece of Star Wars history will continue to pour in till the deadline. Not only is it a part of film history, but was eventually collected and auctioned to preserve Hollywood’s legacy. This makes it especially meaningful at a time when suits and studio executives are dismantling movie legacy with mergers, monopolies, and AI. While being the original model for the Snowspeeder already makes it a coveted item, this model is truly special due to its original owner and what it meant to them.

Do you think the Snowspeeder is the most underrated Star Wars ship? Let us know what you think in the comments!