California Company Offering $1,000 to Someone Who Can Eat Bacon All Day

Growing up, they never tell you that one day, you can make a living eating bacon. It might be 2019, but the team at Farmer Boys is living far in the future, launching the first-ever bacon-eating internship. As part of a viral marketing campaign, the Riverside, CA-based restaurant will select one lucky intern will be paid $1,000 to eat bacon for eight hours.

During the day you’ll be employed by Farm Boys, you’ll be charged with eating most of the chain’s bacon-topped items included cheeseburgers and salads. After stuffing yourself, you’ll have to rate each strip of bacon you consumed each for flavor and thickness. Not a bad gig, right?

“At Farmer Boys, we’re firm believers in customer feedback and listening to our guests, and we felt that hiring our first ever Bacon Intern would add another layer to that philosophy and help make our food as pork-tacular as it can be,” Larry Rusinko, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Farmer Boys, said in a press release. “In addition to taste-testing some of our most popular existing menu items, we also plan to have the Bacon Intern try some of the exciting items we’re currently developing.”

To apply, applicants must share a “fun and engaging” photo or video on their Instagram profile using the #FarmerBoysBaconIntern hashtag while tagging the official @FarmerBoysFoods account. For more information on the “internship” and all rules, check out the Farmer Boys website here.

The is now open and runs through August 20th. According to the release, it would appear the applicant selected to win must be responsible for their own transportation to and form Farmer Boys HQ in California.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images