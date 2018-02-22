Arrow’s A.T.O.M. Exosuit Revealed

While The CW have made some changed from the comic book source material to craft at “A.T.O.M. Exosuit,” it’s likely safe to say there will be less outright mockery of the final product, which you can see below.

Ray Palmer, played by Routh in the hit CW series Arrow, will don the suit for the first time in the upcoming, fifteenth episode of the show, titled “Nanda Parbat.”

The character will also appear in the eighteenth episode of The Flash, titled “All-Star Team-Up,” which sees the Bug-Eyed Bandit, an Atom villain from the comics, as one of the threats. The episode synopsis says that he’d been struggling to perfect his suit and will seek help from Cisco Ramon at S.T.A.R. Labs, so it now appears even more likely the characters will literally team-up in costume.

Photo: Cate Cameron/The CW — © 2015 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved