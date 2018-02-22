Arrow’s Stephen Amell Releases Teaser Poster For New Project

Arrow star Stephen Amell continues to promote his new project Dudes Being Dudes In Wine Country. This time he has released a new poster, which you can view below.

This new venture follows Amell and Andrew Harding, co-founders of Nocking Point Wines, as they go on a road trip to wine regions that don’t get the same exposure as other regions, like Michigan, Canada and Mexico. They’ll explore the people that are making those new wine regions flourish as well as seeing what makes each of those regions so unique.

Watch the teaser trailer in the video below.

For more information visit the official website: dudesbeingdudesinwinecountry.com/