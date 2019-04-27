Avengers: Endgame Reveals What Happens to the Asgardians

Warning, Major Spoiler for Avengers: Endgame will be discussed in this article so proceed at your own risk.

Man the Asgardians have had a rough go of it in the MCU haven’t they? Besieged by Hela during the events of Thor: Ragnarok, their original homeland of Asgard was destroyed thanks in part to the prophecy enacted by Surtur in his vow to burn the shining city to the ground. “Even though Asgardians were left homeless after the events of Thor: Ragnarok, things seemed to be hopeful for these remaining gods as they traveled through the cosmos, until Thanos’ ship hit them square in the jaw. Half of the Asgardians on the ship were killed thanks in part to Thanos and his Black Order, and who knows how many were killed thanks to Thanos’ snap.

In Avengers: Endgame however, we find the Asgardians in a small fishing town, having created a “New Asgard” wherein the remaining demigods led simple lives as fishermen. New Asgard of course is an idea visited numerous times in the comics and an idea that the folks here at ComicBook.com had speculated on prior to Endgame’s release.Thor, having killed Thanos and reeling from the loss of his family, friends, and half the universe, lives a solitary life, drinking beer and playing video games with Korg and Miek. It’s only when the “Time Heist” idea is created by the remaining Avengers that Thor’s solitude is broken as Hulk and Rocket ask the Thunder God for his help.

Toward the end of Endgame, New Asgard still stands but Thor has no desire to continue being a king. Handing off his duties to Valkyrie as the new Queen of Asgard, Thor hitches a ride with the Guardians of the Galaxy looking for new meaning in his life and breaking the destiny that was always thought of for himself. Thor’s next appearance in the MCU is unknown, whether it be an installment of his own as rumored by Tessa Thompson stating that former Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi, has already pitched “Thor 4” to Marvel or as an additional cast member in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is still up in the air. Perhaps Volume 3 will be titled, “Asgardians of the Galaxy“?

As for the Asgardians themselves, they’ve received something of a “happy ending” here with their new lives as fishermen in New Asgard being established. They will have the ability to make future appearances in Marvel films and who knows, may eventually be given their own series on Disney’s streaming service, Disney +.There’s certainly room to explore what happens to some Asgardian denizens, such as Lady Sif who was absent from Ragnarok, Infinity War, and Endgame. With their new queen Valkyrie at the helm, they’ll surely face new trials and tribulations on Earth as they look to create a new land for themselves, but at least the Asgardians will endure.