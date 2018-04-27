‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Infinity Stones Locations Trailer Released

Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters last night to a record-breaking opening night. Its $39 million opening night was the best ever for a superhero movie, trailing only Star Wars and Harry Potter.

Even with the film now in theaters, Marvel Studios isn’t slowing down on promoting their new film. While Marvel films always attract long-time comic book fans, they also appeal to new viewers, who may be experiencing the Marvel Universe for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new Marvel featurette helps to get new fans up-to-date on the infinity stones in the Marvel Universe. The movie is based on the Infinity Gauntlet series of comics by Jim Starlin. In the featurette, Chris Pratt reveals that the Infinity Gauntlet was the very first comic book that he ever bought.

The featurette explains, “There were six singularities, then the universe exploded into existence and the remnants of these systems were forged into infinity stones.”

There’s also a rundown of the location of the currently revealed infinity stones. The Tesseract is the space stone. The mind stone came out of Loki’s scepter and is currently in Vision’s forehead. The power stone was introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy, while the time stone was introduced in Doctor Strange.

Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo says, “Thanos plus the Infinity Gauntlet equals unbeatable for the Avengers. They cannon win against that combination. It is imperative that they prohibit him from getting his hands on the gauntlet.

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.