Avengers Predicted To Shine Over Dark Shadows At Box Office

What will weekend number two bring for The Avengers? Some are predicting that Avengers has a real shot at becoming the first movie in history to make over $100 million at the box office during its second weekend. The current second weekend record is held by Avatar with $75.6 million.In an interview posted earlier this week on Comicbook.com, IMDb’s managing editor Keith Simanton noted, “It actually speaks really well to what Whedon was able to pull off that for the audience members who aren’t invested in the characters, he makes you care about these characters who are just shooting at people or getting shot at. That makes it seem the kind of movie that can survive a 50 percent drop…A 50 percent drop and it makes $100 million. That’s hilarious!”The only major national release that looks to challenge The Avengers is Dark Shadows. Most are predicting that even if Avengers doesn’t reach $100 million in its second weekend it will still come in well above Dark Shadows. Even though Dark Shadows stars Johnny Depp who is known for delivering some big box office movies, the opening weekend box office predictions are falling in the $30 to $35 million range.