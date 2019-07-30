Baileys Irish Cream Introduces New Cold Brew Coffee Option but There’s a Catch

Baileys Irish Cream and coffee are a classic pairing right up there with peanut butter and jelly and pancakes and syrup. They just work together deliciously and it’s something that the folks behind Baileys seems to agree with as well as they’re putting the combination into a convenient can suitable for drinking on the go. There’s only one catch: it’s non-alcoholic.

Reported by Delish, the cold brew beverage is sold in 11-ounce cans and are currently available in stores as well as on Amazon. A quick glance at the drink’s Amazon listing reveals some additional details, namely that they come in two flavors — Irish Cream and Salted Caramel. The beverages are also described as being “a premium coffee beverage made with 100% Arabica coffee”. Generally speaking, the drink sounds pretty delicious, but it does bear repeating that the beverage is non-alcoholic. The caffeine is the only pick-me-up you’re going to get out of this particular offering.

For those looking for an alcoholic option in the coffee lane, they may want to look away from Baileys towards Pabst Blue Ribbon. The iconic brand recently launched their Hard Coffee beverage, a take on the coffee stout, made from Arabica and robusta coffee beans, milk, and vanilla. The resulting malt beverage has a 5% ABV and leans on the sweet side of things, reportedly tasking a bit like an alcoholic Yoo-hoo or a spiked cold brew beverage. It’s an intriguing concept and, according to PBR brand manager John Newhouse, the company sees it as a unique offering.

“Pabst Blue Ribbon has always been a brand that pushes boundaries and celebrates those who experiment and try new things,” Newhouse said. “Hard Coffee is an opportunity for us to pioneer a delicious and fun new drink and give America something unique. We hope everyone loves it as much as we do.”

Like the Baileys Cold Brew, PBR’s Hard Coffee comes in 11-ounce cans, though unlike the Baileys, it may be a little harder to come by. Hard Coffee is currently being tested in five states on the East Coast and, according to Boston.com, it’s proving hard to keep in stock in those markets due to popularity.

“It is kind of like a Dunkin’ Donuts iced coffee, with alcohol,” Tony Olmstead, a general manager for the Maine liquor store chain Roopers Beverage and Redemption, told the paper. “It has done extremely well for us.”

