Marvel Fan Realizes Black Panther Has Fought Both Human Torches

Black Panther has been in the pop culture consciousness for almost a year now, but an almost hilariously-obvious observation about the film has just gone viral.

As Reddit user btjones2010 recently pointed out, Black Panther is the second Marvel Cinematic Universe film in which T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) has gone toe-to-toe with an actor who previously played the Human Torch. Of course, this is a reference to Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan, who previously played Johnny Storm in the 2005 and 2015 Fantastic Four reboots, before later going on to play Captain America and Killmonger in the MCU.

Granted, Evans and Jordan aren’t technically the only actors to play the Human Torch, as Jay Underwood played the part in the largely-unreleased 1994 Fantastic Four movie. But hey, maybe Marvel could complete the trifecta in Black Panther 2?

The connection between Evans and Jordan and their previous Marvel roles is certainly an interesting one, especially since both films have been met with mixed responses from fans. But with Evans’ Captain America having become a beloved part of the MCU, and Black Panther now a nominee at the Oscars, it’s safe to say that both have moved beyond the Human Torch.

“I’m a geek, I love this world,” Jordan told ComicBook.com during a visit to Black Panther‘s set. “I love being able to play in that fantastic kind of space, I looked at it kind of like it’s another shot and to get it right, to do it again. And especially with the team [cinematographer Rachel Morrison] again and Ryan, it’s just a very, very comfortable space for me. So it was the perfect space for me to take another risk like this, so it was no hesitation on that part.”

What do you think of this Human Torch meme? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

