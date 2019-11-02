Britney Spears Reveals Alice in Wonderland Halloween Costume

Halloween was on Thursday, which means tons of celebrities have been posting photos of this year’s costumes. Yesterday, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson posted a photo of her “Baby One More Time” era Britney Spears costume, and now Spears herself is sharing a look at her own Halloween outfit. The beloved singer took to Instagram yesterday to show off her Alice in Wonderland costume, and fans are loving it!

“Oops 🙊 a day late 😉 but hey …..😜 I was Alice this year for Halloween 🎃 …. and this was the cool place we went to to get our crazy costumes ….. !!!!!!!!!,” Spears wrote.

As you can see, the second part of the post is a video of the Halloween store Spears went to for her costume.

Many people commented on the post:

“Britney and the looking glass,” @mundojay_ wrote.

“Could you imagine going trick-or-treating and running into Britney Spears?,” @jessicaxgolich wondered.

“QUEEN OF HALLOWEEN A LEGEND,” @bella.lombardi added.

You can check out Larson’s Britney costume below:

View this post on Instagram @britneyspears 👋 A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Oct 31, 2019 at 8:31pm PDT

