Burger King Is Rolling out Popcorn Chicken in Canada

Shortly after bringing back their Crispy Tacos in a nation-wide rollout, Burger King seems to be bringing back another fan-favorite — at least to our friends north of the border. The official site for Burger King Canada has added Popcorn Chicken, signaling an official arrival sooner rather than later.

Though the fast-food chain primarily focuses on burgers and some pretty killer fries, it’s certainly taken a step into more innovative foods of late, introducing the aforementioned tacos and a Pulled Pork King sandwich. It’s not the King’s first foray into a Popcorn Chicken dish either — the small little balls of chicken goodness were available in the United States in the early 2010s then it was only a limited time offer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It appears this time around is another limited time offer, but regardless, it’s still a pretty good value. Each meal comes with 10 pieces of Popcorn Chicken for $1.99, though prices may change from location to location. Like any other King-based chicken meal, you’ll get one sauce order.

A quick glance at Twitter suggests most fans have taken a liking to the tasty snacks.

So Burger King has popcorn chicken now and it’s pretty good. — Josh (@SuperMaurice) July 17, 2019

First chicken strips now Burger King has popcorn chicken 🤯🤤 pic.twitter.com/ppPCJ02eir — Andrew (@eleven_eighty8) July 15, 2019

Others, however, are pretty disappointed at the abysmal size of the chicken pieces.

It’s unclear if Burger King is using the Canadian release as a test for a potential United States return or if this is just a one-time limited offer. Full nutritional information for Burger King Canada’s Popcorn Chicken are below.