Burger King Adds Pulled Pork King to Menu

Summer is here and Burger King is doing what they can to bring innovative menu additions to the hungry people of America. We previously brought you a story of BK’s Crispy Tacos seemingly popping back up at select locations and now, it appears the King has officially rolled out a new product company-wide. Added to the chain’s restaurant earlier today is the Pulled Pork King, a delight for any barbeque fans.

Featuring pulled pork tossed in sauce, the sandwich is topped with crispy fried onions, pickles and some additional Hot and Spicy BBQ sauce — all on top of Burger King’s signature toasted bun. Fans quickly took to Twitter to discuss the addition to the BK menu, with things ending up pretty divisive.

“I’m so excited for the Burger King Pulled Pork King,” @Mullins1067 tweeted.

@November_3rd seemed less favorite favorable about the sandwich, sure to add the puking emoji in their tweet.

So Burger King is selling Tacos *andddddd* Pulled Pork 🤮 .. I just started to like BK .. after so many bad experiences – with their chicken .. and that still stands .. their chicken sucks but their flame grilled patty ? gets a decent pass — Rarer Than A Working Mcdonalds Ice Cream Machine (@November_3rd) July 9, 2019

@GotdamnJay, on the other hand, is going to have a rude awakening when they find out their tweet came true. After being surprised BK brought back the crispy tacos, the tweeted seemingly joked the chain would roll out pulled pork sandwiches next.

Burger King got tacos for sale 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ what’s next pulled pork sandwiches — →Love’em Real.M.C.E (@GotdamnJay) July 9, 2019

Though a timetable hasn’t been set for this sandwich, the chain is considering it a limited time release. Burger King has yet to send out an official release and post on their social media platforms about the addition, though that may come sometime after the company’s massive promotion with Netflix’s Stranger Things comes to an end.

Nutritional information for the sandwich can be found below.

Calories: 690

Fat (g): 25

Saturated Fat (g): 6

Trans Fat (g): 0

Cholesterol (mg): 95

Sodium (mg): 1190

Carbs (g): 82

Fiber (g): 3

Sugar (g): 34

Protein (g): 35

Have you had the Pulled Pork King yet? If you have, share your thoughts in the comments below!