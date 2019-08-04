Burger King Set to Roll out Plant-Based Impossible Burgers Nationwide

Starting this week, Burger King’s first plant-based burger will officially launch nationwide, becoming one of the biggest fast-food chains in the land to offer a plant-based meat alternative on their main menu. Beginning August 8th, BK’s Impossible Burger will be available in the form of an Impossible WHOPPER. Like its meat-based counterpart, the flame-grilled patty is topped with pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise. It should noted the Impossible WHOPPER is currently being promoted as a limited time offering, though it’s unclear when the item will be pulled from menus.

“We are really excited to be able to offer our new Impossible™ WHOPPER® to our guests across the country at an unbeatable value for a limited time,” Burger King executive Chris Finazzo said in a press release. “Since we first launched our market tests in St. Louis in April, and later in six other markets across the country, we’ve heard great feedback and know the Impossible™ WHOPPER® appeals to both current guests who are already big fans of the WHOPPER® sandwich, as well as new guests who are excited about this new option. Starting next week, guests across the country will be able to try this this plant-based, flame-grilled sandwich which is true to the original WHOPPER® sandwich that our guests know and love.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Finazzo — Burger King’s President of North America — mentioned, the restaurant started testing burgers using Impossible Foods’ plant-based products at select locations this April to fan acclaim.

To help launch the promotion, Burger King has partnered with home delivery service DoorDash. From August 8th to September 1st, hungry burger fiends can use either DoorDash or the Burger King app to order a promotional Impossible Taste Test for $7 and free delivery. The Taste Test includes both an Impossible WHOPPER and regular meat-based original WHOPPER so consumers can taste the different between the two. To take advantage of the deal, use promo code IMPOSSIBLE at checkout.

For those not planning on using DoorDash, the Impossible WHOPPER will hit menus with an SRP of $5.59.