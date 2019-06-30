Chick-fil-A Named Most Popular Fast Food Chain for Fourth Straight Year

For the fourth straight year, Chick-fil-A is the most popular fast food chain in America. In an annual study by the American Customer Satisfaction Index, most consumers tallied the Atlanta-based chain as their go-to fast food source. Rounding out the top three are Panera Bread and four restaurants tied for the third spot.

Just so you know how the ASCI works, the group interviewed 23,000 fast food fiends to see where they’d rank their favorite restaurants. Each restaurant has the opportunity to tally 100 points on the survey and the top-ranked Chick-fil-A managed to notch a score of 86. Panera tallied a score of 81 while Papa John’s ended up tied with Arby’s Chipotle, and Pizza Hut with an 80.

The ASCI surveys consumers on a wide array of topics, including the food’s accuracy to the menu, quality of food, diversity of their menu, general cleanliness of the restaurant establishments, staff, and digital media presence. The complete ranking can be seen on the ASCI site here.

Chick-fil-A and Panera have run hand and hand atop the leaderboard for the past three years with similar ratings throughout the time. Chick-fil-A’s first year atop the chart in 2016, it barely squeaked past Little Caesar’s for the top spot. Fast forward four years and the Detroit-based pizza place is tied for sixth with Wendy’s.

Finishing dead last — as many might expect — is McDonald’s, which ended with a score of 69. Nice.

Chick-fil-A’s been in hot water as of late for their continued anti-LGBTQ+ stance. Last year, the Jim Henson Company decided to pull support for the restaurant as a result of its stance.

“The Jim Henson Company has celebrated and embraced diversity and inclusiveness for over fifty years and we have notified Chick-Fil-A that we do not wish to partner with them on any future endeavors,” read the statement. “Lisa Henson, our CEO is personally a strong supporter of gay marriage and has directed us to donate the payment we received from Chick-Fil-A to GLAAD.”

ComicBook.com reached out to the Chick-fil-A for a celebratory comment but one was not available as of press time.

