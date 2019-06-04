Chris Evans Praises Rick and Morty, Calls It a “True Original”

Chris Evans is a big fan of Rick and Morty, he revealed in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

Adult Swim’s acclaimed sci-fi comedy Rick and Morty got some serious praise on Tuesday from Captain America himself. Evans took to Twitter in the evening to remark on how “original” and “awesome” the series is, tagging the show’s official account for emphasis.

“There isn’t another show on television like @RickandMorty. It’s a true original. And it’s awesome,” he wrote.

Fans must have agreed, as Evans’ post racked up thousands of likes, retweets and replies within an hour. Rick and Morty is one of the most successful series on Adult Swim in years, and accordingly, it has been picked up for an absurdly huge 70-episode order.

The official Rick and Morty account did not reply to Hemsworth’s post immediately, nor did co-creator Justin Roiland. His partner, Dan Harmon, left Twitter months ago, feeling that the platform was more trouble than it was worth these days, and his enigmatic Instagram posts made no mention of the tweet either.

However, many fans pointed out that Rick and Morty recently complimented Evans’ work, so it was only fitting that he should do the same. Back in April, the show posted mashup artwork of Rick in the Iron Man Suit beside Morty in the Captain America costume, tagging Evans and Robert Downey Jr.

“So you just throw this frisbee at people and it’s hard so it hurts?” the post read.

Rick and Morty also dedicated an episode in Season 3 to an Avengers homage of sorts with “Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender.” The episode followed a team of intergalactic super heroes not unlike the Avengers, who were systematically dismantled by the dysfunction and neuroses of Rick and Morty. In all likelihood the characters will never show up again in the zany show, although anything is possible in the coming years.

Rick and Morty Season 4 premieres in November, Adult Swim recently announced. This is just over two years after Season 3 concluded, although next time around the wait may be shorter. The show is now secure in a 70-episode order from the network, and on his podcast Harmontown, Dan Harmon has discussed the possibility of working year-round in the future.

Morty trying to shill Justins game @TroverGame “Trover Saves the Universe” pic.twitter.com/g5Ud03ocN3 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) June 4, 2019



Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon the Rick and Morty Twitter account released a brand new clip featuring its title heroes advertising Roiland’s new video game, Trover Saves the Universe. The game features the exact same voices as Rick and Morty, as they noted mockingly in the trailer, and it was released this weekend on Play Station 4 and PSVR. On Tuesday, it came out for the PC as well.



Rick and Morty Season 4 premieres this November on Adult Swim.