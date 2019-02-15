Comicbook

Chuck E. Cheese’s Denies “Pizza Recycling” Conspiracy Claims

Chuck E. Cheese’s says claims it “recycles” leftover pizza slices are “absolutely untrue.”

YouTuber Shane Dawson, who has 20 million subscribers, examines the online rumor in “Investigating Conspiracies with Shane Dawson.” This latest upload explores the “conspiracy” that Chuck E. Cheese employees reclaim unfinished pizza slices that are then reheated and served to other customers.

The video, uploaded on Monday, has already been viewed more than 18 million times.

“The claims made about Chuck E. Cheese’s and our pizza are unequivocally false,” the pizza chain tweeted Tuesday.

“No conspiracies here — our pizzas are made to order and we prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they’re not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious.”

In a subsequent tweet, Chuck E. Cheese’s wrote each pizza is “made fresh by our team of talented pizza pros.”

“Each ‘za is handmade which means the amount of sauce, cheese, and toppings might vary — but it still tastes great,” the verified account tweeted.

Twitter users are now questioning the claims. Multiple users have uploaded photos of misshapen pizzas, prompting one user to tweet Chuck E. Cheese’s with a picture of an imperfect pizza:

“We’ve never ‘recycled’ pizzas — never! — and I’ve been here 10 years,” Trisha York, a senior manager of a Knoxville Chuck E. Cheese’s, told Knox News.

Kevin Clark, food program manager in Knox County Health Department’s Environmental Health Division, said “I would find that extremely unlikely” that pizza slices would be re-served to other patrons.

“We do not have any local complaints in the file about pizza being re-served from other tables at our Knoxville location,” Clark said.

