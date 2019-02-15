Chuck E. Cheese’s Denies “Pizza Recycling” Conspiracy Claims

Chuck E. Cheese’s says claims it “recycles” leftover pizza slices are “absolutely untrue.”

YouTuber Shane Dawson, who has 20 million subscribers, examines the online rumor in “Investigating Conspiracies with Shane Dawson.” This latest upload explores the “conspiracy” that Chuck E. Cheese employees reclaim unfinished pizza slices that are then reheated and served to other customers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video, uploaded on Monday, has already been viewed more than 18 million times.

“The claims made about Chuck E. Cheese’s and our pizza are unequivocally false,” the pizza chain tweeted Tuesday.

“No conspiracies here — our pizzas are made to order and we prepare our dough fresh in restaurant, which means that they’re not always perfectly uniform in shape, but always delicious.”

In a subsequent tweet, Chuck E. Cheese’s wrote each pizza is “made fresh by our team of talented pizza pros.”

“Each ‘za is handmade which means the amount of sauce, cheese, and toppings might vary — but it still tastes great,” the verified account tweeted.

Twitter users are now questioning the claims. Multiple users have uploaded photos of misshapen pizzas, prompting one user to tweet Chuck E. Cheese’s with a picture of an imperfect pizza:

ok, but like can you explain this? I understand they don’t have to be perfect, but I mean… pic.twitter.com/pStNo7sWeY — PG13 (@PaulaWasNotHere) February 13, 2019

“We’ve never ‘recycled’ pizzas — never! — and I’ve been here 10 years,” Trisha York, a senior manager of a Knoxville Chuck E. Cheese’s, told Knox News.

Kevin Clark, food program manager in Knox County Health Department’s Environmental Health Division, said “I would find that extremely unlikely” that pizza slices would be re-served to other patrons.

“We do not have any local complaints in the file about pizza being re-served from other tables at our Knoxville location,” Clark said.

Slide 1

Nope, all our pizzas are made fresh by our team of talented pizza pros. Each ‘za is handmade which means the amount of sauce, cheese, and toppings might vary – but it still tastes great. — Chuck E. Cheese’s (@ChuckECheeses) February 13, 2019

Slide 2

There’s no way this pizza was once whole. It looks like Chip from Beauty and The Beast. pic.twitter.com/BaIOzoiWz5 — Erin Faye ? (@stardropz) February 13, 2019

Slide 3

If they are making them by hand and they suck at rolling out the dough it’s not going to turn out pretty and even. — chicken permission (@sadstar) February 13, 2019

Slide 4

THERES NO WAY THAT PIZZA COMES OUT OF THE OVEN WITH EDGES LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/R7QbFSboLM — justine (@justineisfresh) February 13, 2019

There’s no way they recycle their pizza. You can’t get away with that shit in a huge chain. Trust me. All the crazy stuff I heard about McDonald’s too but when I worked there it was all legit. This is such a load of shit. — bug (@bugsoton) February 13, 2019

Slide 5

I think that Chuck E. Cheese makes a bunch of single slice servings that are ready to hand out. And then once they have sat under the heat lamp for too long, they’ll make a whole pizza and serve it instead of throwing it away. Just my theory. — Joey Vallone (@joeyvallone_) February 13, 2019

Slide 6

chuck e cheese employee when shane asked her about the pizza: pic.twitter.com/A6oLrJnCSl — ???? ????? (@yourlocalgaymom) February 12, 2019

Slide 7

shane dawson talking about chuck-e-cheese pizza pic.twitter.com/4eIF1vWPeu — Kelsey Boots (@kelseyboots) February 12, 2019

Me on my way to Chuck E. cheese to see if the pizza slices are all different sizes pic.twitter.com/bvXiXZKqnk — ???? (@DolanAfterglow) February 12, 2019

Slide 8

I work at chuck e cheese and I can tell you we literally do not recycle our pizza slices…like that’s whack. Ive seen the kitchen guys make fresh pizza all the time a new order comes in and see the gameroom guys throwing out left over pizza on table ? — m (@marianadawoodx) February 12, 2019

Slide 9