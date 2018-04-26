CinemaCon: Paramount Pictures Presentation Recap

On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures took over the Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace for a presentation of their upcoming slate of movies.

The presentation started with a hilarious video of Chariman Jim Gianopulos trying to get to Las Vegas for the event. In it, an airport employee gave him a hard time, made jokes about his appearance, and imagined him as movie star in Titanic — only in this version, he dropped Rose from the ship. The next vision had him in a limo with Vegas partiers, who ultimately entered the presentation with him.

He acknowledges Paramount has had difficult times at the box office but is excited for the future, which will include more successes like A Quiet Place, and the sequel Paramount is “already working on.”

The studio has named Mirelle Soria to be the President of Paramount Animation as means to focus on more animation projects in the future.

The first film the presentation will focus on the Transformer’s spinoff BumbleBee.

A featurette plays. Director Travis Knight is shaping figures which later became animated in his earlier films. The cast highlight his ability to see “a drawing on a page brought to life.” He is excited to bring the same details to Bumbleebee, whjere he wants to showcase his love of films like Indiana Jones and Back to the Future. It will be an origin story for BumbleBee and Hailee Steinfeld’s Charlie. “He’s taking the story back to the bieginning, set in a period where I first fell in love with Transformers,” John Cena says. The video concludes with behind-the-scenes footage of BumbleBee in old bug car form driving away with a camera crane following, and a logo for the film.

Knight takes the stage. He wanted to return to what made the franchise so exciting when it launched, which includes “spectacle” and “lots and lots of explosions.” He promises there is “an emotional core the family will come to love.” He introduces Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, and Jorge Lendovore Jr.

Cena riles up the crowd and ultimately thanks the theater owners for their work. “One last thing before we give this long awaited sneak peek that I’m excite dto see myself,” “It really was an incredible experience working with Travis…He really is a special kind of storyteller with a sensitive heart. One thing that was incredibly important to me with the relationship between Bee and Charlie Watson was that it was authentic and it was emotional and I think we accomplished that.

Knight introduces the clip, which will see Charlie Watson get her old VW Bug.

An alarm goes off at 8:00 AM. Charlie shuts it off, unappily waking up. Her room is covered in posters. She rocks out with headphones on while brushing her teeth. In the garage, her car is playing the same song. When she enters, it stos. A piece of the car hits the floor. She look beneath it. Getting on a board with wheels, she slides under the car. Ultimately, she finds Bee’s face, which lights up in the eyes and stands up above her. She’s shocked. This thing fits in the garage! They have a standoff. Bee stumbles around. She reaches for the door handle but sees he is just stumbling around and scared as he huddles himself into the corner. She approaches and says, “Hi.” Bee chirps back. He’s still scared and avoiding her in the corner. “Do you speak?: she asks. Bee nods to indicate he does not. He stands up, holding his neck, after seeing the wrench in her hand. He analyzes her hands and comes closer, allowing them to touch his face. He can understand her. “What are you?” she asks. “Where did you come from?” He shies away from answering. He points to her shirt. He is asking who she is. “I’m Charlie,” she tells him. “Charlie Watson, I’m 18 today. Actually, it’s my birthday today. What’s your name?” He shies away, with his ears going down. She rules, “You sound like a little bumblebee.” That’s what she’s going to call him from now on. “Matches your outfit, too,” she says. Later, clips of Bee running from a helicopter, trucks exploding, Bee playing on the beach, driving Charlie around, and other Transformers cut into the frame. A red and white winged Transformer is fighting him. He uses his arm cannon. He fights fighter jets. Charlie does her best to help him. He lands in a desert. It will hit theaters on December 21.

The cast of Book Club take the stage: Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, and Diane Keaton take the stage. Each make their own jokes about their film and co-stars before introducing a trailer for the film.

Afterwards, Eli, a horror film in conjuction with MTV is discussed, Dora the Explorer is coming August 2, 2019 and filming in Australia, and Are You Afraid of the Dark is being reimagined, coming for a theatrical release on October 11, 2019.

Taraji P. Henson takes the stage to discuss her upcoming film What Men Want, which arrives in January 2019.

Next is Instant Family. It is still shooting and will open on February 15, 2019. Paramount delivered a message from the set and a first look at the movie.

Tyler Perry’s untitled film follows. Tiffany Haddish takes the stage to discuss it. “We shot the movie so fast, I don’t know what happens in it!” she says. “It’s really hilarious. It’s about two sisters, one gets outta jail, that’s me!! The other side is very sophisticated. All educated and stuff. My character, Tonya, just loves her sister to death but she thinks her sister is too boujee.” From there, Haddish explains that Tonya thinks her sister getting catfished so she does her part to make sure there is not catfishing happening.

Next, a sneak peak at Wonder Park plays. It’s an animated film with animals, a gigantic theme park in the mountains, and a family who operates the park. After the preview, Rachel Platten takes the stage to perform her song, “Wonder,” which is used in the movie.

New movies from Monster on the Hill, “Tells the story of a world where monsters are tame but monster wrestling is a popular sports and one teenager looks to follow in the footsteps of her father and turning a monster into a true contender.” With Skydance, they’re making Luck, which “pulls back the curtain between organizations of good luck and bad luck…” With Nickelodeon, they’re making a new live action Spongebbn movie coming in July 2020, called A Wonderful Sponge.

They’re currently filming Gemini Man with Will Smith for an October 2019 release. Jim Cameron producrd, Tim Miller directed Terminator will bring back Arnold and Linda, and “Several new Star Trek films” are coming. Two. A new Top Gun movie starring Tom Cruise, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer is coming and Paramount is “very busy on it.” Di Bonabentura is remaking Pet Sematary for 2019. Original Film’s banner will help make Sonic The Hegehog into a global film in 2019.

JJ Abrams and Bad Robot have made Overlord, which is “graphic and intensely primal.” An early look is here and Abrams introduces it with a video.

It is “batshit crazy” he says. “It is a crazy action sci-fi film that takes place during world war two. It is not a Cloverfield movie. We are developing a true dedicated Cloverfield sequel that is coming to theaters very soon. An intense look at Overlord plays.

Closing the presentation is Mission: Impossible Fallout.

A look back at all of the films to this point plays.McQuarrie, in the sizzle reel, credits the amazing cast for the success of the films. Cruise takes the stage with McQuarrie to describe one of the most difficult stunts which was shot a month ago. It sees an animated Cruise jumping from a plane. “It took a year to figure this sequence out, actually,” Cruise said.

“What we wanted to do, Tom wanted to do a skydiving sequence,” McQuarrie said. “He wanted to do a HALLO jump…Of course, that’s something Tom would suggest to me.The first challenge in doing a stunt like this was doing it in such a way that you know that it’s Tom…The first thing that we do is we create what’s called an animatic…Then we decide, how much of what we’re attempting to do is physically possible without killing Tom.” They went on to build “the largest wind tunnel in the world” for rehearsals.

“It takes place at night, at sunset, s it meant we only ha three minutes of daylight to shoot the sequence each day,” Cruise said. “We have to be so accurate with how close I am to that lens.” There was a three-inch window to keep Tom Cruise in focus, with a camera man who fell first, from a plane reaching 200 miles per hour. They had to build new technology for both safety and for the cameras.

In the scene, Ethan Hunt is chasing after Henvy Cavil’s August Walker character, which is why he jumped. During the jump, they will be struck by lightning, Ethan will catch August, and he will have to give August his oxygen.

Unfinished footage of the jump plays, revealing three clips which see Cruise leaping, carrying out the choreographed scene, and catching Cavill’s character.

Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, and Henry Cavill join Cruise on stage. Pegg reveals he thought Cruise was dying in a stunt from their last film. Bassett expresses her excitement. “I didn’t get the extreme stunt but I got the extreme cold,” Bassett said. “It was brutally cold. It was so cold, it was hot!”

“I’m excited to see this movie to see exactly how close I came to death,” Cavill said.

McQuarrie introduces a clip in Paris, which is only half of the sequence. Ethan and Walker have parachuted into Paris and infiltrated a gang of criminals. Ethan is posing as a nefarious terrorist. He realizes the only way to achieve his mission is to break Solomon Lane out of prison. Solomon knows Ethan’s identity. They’re going to kill all of the police officers, if necessary, and break Solomon Lane out of the truck. The clip starts rolling…

Paris. A helicopter flies into frame. Solomon is aboard it as a prisoner. The music is intense. The helicopter soars over the city. Two trucks travel down a covered ally. One stops and parks. The other does the same, a few hundred yards up. Men in masks ready themselves with guns in the back of each. Ethan and Walker are driving one. Ethan emerges and looks out over the canal, planting a charge on a pillar. He takes a video of the empty tunnel before noticing the helicopter landing on a rooftop nearby. After a moment of thought, he beings to act.

Solomon is escorted from the helicopter onto a rooftop and down to the ground. RAID guards are surrounding him. Solomon looks around, knowing something is coming. He is chained into the back of a truck.

In their truck, Walker asks if it is true Solomon took down an entire plane to kill one man and other stories are true. Ethan says whatever he heard, “if it makes your skin crawl, it’s probably true.” Walker realizes Hunt must be the man who caught him and such a history can blow Hunt’s cover.

A convoy of guards escorts Lane’s truc.The planted device shows Hunt video of the tunnel. A motorcycle charges through another. A man radios to one truck, which emerges to cut off the convoy in Paris streets. It flips onto its side. Police order the convoy to push forward down an alternate route. The woman on the motorcycle continues a subtle pursuit.

Hunt puts gloves on to prepare himself. The convoy enters his tunnel. Walker cracks his neck. Hunt throws it into drive and pushes the truck off of the tunnel and into the water. Men open fire on him. The truck sinks. Solomon Lane is chained and fears drowning. The other truck emerges, questioning Hunt’s methods. The men in the truck fall all over as he flees the scene. He rushes to somewhere. Solomon Lane prepares himself for being under water as the truck flips and water approaches. Police chase Hunt’s truck. The prisoner’s truck sinks. He is cut out out of it and take by an unknown.

Hunt continues a drive through traffic.. Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg helped catch Solomon. Walker and Ethan rush down and ally until it becomes to narrow. The truck is stopped and they kick the windshield out to get on bikes where on which tey will flee. Only Walker’s starts. Hunt is stuck and eventually gets the bike on but is lagging behind.

Rhames and Pegg wave at police on the water and are ordered to come help Hunt, who rules he is blown. A motorcycle chase ensues. Hunt goes right through traffic, leaving the cops behind. He heads into a pedestrian tunnel, nd emerge swith only bikes chasing him. The chase continues on the Paris streetsleading to the bigroundabout. Hunt goes against traffic and ultimately ends up surrounded elsewhere. He flees down more Paris streets until a car cuts in front of him, launching him from the bike. He rises up, knife in hand now, and flees on foot. He ultimately jumps down a sewer and lands in Pegg and Rhames’ boat.