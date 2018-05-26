Clank! In Space! Expansion Welcomes The Apocalypse

Renegade Games and Dire Wolf Digital aren’t content to just release any ordinary expansion to Clank! In Space, and so they are going full-on Apocalypse.

The result is the first big expansion for the hit game called Clank! In Space! Apocalypse!, and yes, all those exclamation points are intentional. The new expansion is releasing one year after the hit base game, and Renegade and Dire Wolf will have the expansion available to try out at this year’s Gen Con.

For those unfamiliar with Clank! In Space!, the game is broken down into three parts, requiring players to build a deck that allows them to conquer each one. To defeat Lord Eradikus players need to infiltrate his main spaceships’ command center, allowing access to the command module. Once accessed you will need to steal an artifact token and then escape with the token in hand. Once (or if) you escape, your points are compared to the other players to see who comes out the victor.

You can buy new cards from the adventure row, attack enemies, and move through the ship, but each item stolen will enrage Lord Eradikus even more, making you the target of his anger…if one of the other players isn’t louder than you that is. The game takes about 60 minutes and is available for 2 to 4 players.

Fans can even pick up Clank! In Space! Apocalypse! at the convention, but if you can’t don’t worry, as you can pick it up from your favorite local game store this August. You can check out the official description of the game below.

“The deck-building adventure of Clank! In! Space! continues. Small pockets of resistance continue to oppose Lord Eradikus, but the evil cyborg now plots to wipe them out with one grand and wicked scheme!

Thwart the efforts of Lord Eradikus!

Reap the rewards of noble (and sometimes reluctant) heroism!

Save the galaxy…. And get rich in the process!

Maybe you can avert the Apocalypse! (Or at least escape with the treasure while someone else does!)”

Contents Summary:

2 Double-sided Game Board Modules

35 Adventure Deck Cards

8 Large Scheme Cards

1 Haldos Boss Marker

Quick Facts:

MSRP: $25

Release Date: August 2018

Game Type: Expansion, Deck-Building Adventure Dungeon Crawl

Clank! In Space! Apocalypse! requires the original game to play, and will retail for $25. It will be available in August.