Could A 10-Years-Later Danny Phantom Series Be In The Works?

It’s been almost a decade since Danny Phantom ended, but now, fans are wondering if the teenage superhero could be going ghost again? Many are hoping that’s the case since the Nickelodeon series stands as one of the network’s most well-received shows. So, when creator Butch Hartman recently teased fans about the series’ possible revival in a video, people were understandably excited to hear their favorite ghostly superhero hadn’t been forgotten. And, what’s more, Danny could be making a much-overdue comeback.

While fans have speculated about Danny Phantom‘s revival for awhile now, rumors resurged when Butch Hartman uploaded a video of himself drawing the show’s main characters as if they were 10 years older. The footage shows Hartman reimagining how Tucker Foley, Sam Manson, and Danny Fenton would look after all these years. However, it was the creator’s final words which left fans wondering whether a Danny Phantom revival was imminent. Once Hartman had finished his final drawing of Danny, the creator told fans, “Who knows? You might just see that actually animated one day.”

Now, hold onto your ectoplasm, guys. There’s no confirmation indicating whether Hartman’s teaser is true, but fans are still hyped to hear the creator hasn’t forgotten one of his most famous characters.

And, judging by Hartman’s new character designs, it seems as if he put a great deal of thought into each hero’s style. He starts by drawing Tucker Foley and gives fans insight into his new design. He updates Tucker’s hairstyle, giving him dreads which stick out from his rasta. Tucker also sports a soul patch and carries around some brand-new technology. Hartman also said Tucker would have new gear to fight ghosts, saying, “If Tucker is going to help Danny fight ghost, he’s going to have a drone because he’s going to want to fly like Danny. Instead of glasses, I gave him some goggles which are kind of hi-tech.”

As for Sam, the gothic icon finds herself adopting a familiar look from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hartman reimagines the character’s grungy outfit with a tight body suit reminiscent to the Black Widow’s. With long hair and an armory of guns, Hartman drew Sam as if she were a professional ghost hunter. “I thought Sam is sort of Danny’s sidekick,” he said. “I love The Avengers movies, and I thought it’d be cool is Danny Phantom was basically Captain America then Sam would probably be Black Widow. I wanted to give Sam kind of a uniform like the Black Widow crime-fighter outfit.”

And, as for the hero himself, Danny’s new look features a buff build and shaggy hair. Hartman also updates Danny’s costume, giving it a more streamline look and an advanced utility belt which houses his ghost-catching Fenton Thermos. And, what’s more, Hartman teased a second uniform that resembled Captain America’s costume that included the all-new Fenton Glove. This piece of tech gets fitted intto Danny’s suit, allowing it to recharge the hero’s ghostly gifts with each spirit he captures.

Should Nickelodeon revive Danny Phantom, it wouldn’t be the network’s first revival. The channel has been looking for old series to revive in their pursuit of older, nostalgic viewers. As such, Nickelodeon has announced plans to revive series like Legends of the Hidden Temple, Hey Arnold!, and Rocko’s Modern Life.