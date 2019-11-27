Disney Pixar’s Onward Gets New International Poster

A month after the release of the first trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Onward, a new international poster for the latest animated adventure from the legendary studio has arrived online. Featuring Chris Pratt and Tom Holland’s brother characters, you can check out the full image below and peep the official trailer for the animated movie in the player above.

Monsters University director Dan Scanlon directs the new film, described as being set in a “suburban fantasy world,” a place where Centaurs and other magical beings participate in mundane rituals like going to work and school. In the film, two teenage elf brothers embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. The pair discover a spell that they believe will help them spend one day with their dearly departed dad, but that’s only half the story. Starring alongside Holland and Pratt in the film are Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

“Tom has an infectious charm and sincerity that makes you root for him in every character he plays,” Scanlon said when the movie was first announced. “There is no one funnier than Julia, but she also brings a warmth and loving side to her character.”

“Chris [Pratt] brings equal parts huge heart and fantastic humor to his character,” added producer Kori Rae.

“I do feel like Tom is a little brother to me and you see that reflected in this movie,” Pratt said about his co-star back at D23. “It’s really cool to have that and we get to do a Pixar movie! … to get to share that with a person that you love, it’s a cool experience!”

Onward hits theaters on March 6, 2020.

After Onward, Disney and Pixar have a slew of other projects in the works as the jazz-themed out-of-body-experience Soul arrives on June 19, 2020. Following that, untitled Pixar movies are scheduled to be released on June 18, 2021, March 18, 2022, June 17, 2022, and June 16, 2023. These release dates will land alongside other Disney animated films as the studio’s robust portfolio now includes Blue Sky Animation, part of their monumental acquisition of 21st Century Fox.