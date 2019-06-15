Comicbook

Disneyland Converts Classic Attraction into a Gift Shop

When walking right down the middle of Main Street, U.S.A. at the Disneyland Resort, guests will find an opening day attraction has been transformed into a store.

The Main Street Cinema, a staple of the small Midwest town-inspired Main Street since the park’s 1955 founding by Walt Disney, has long exhibited classic silent films and cartoons, including 1914 animated short Gertie the Dinosaur — among the earliest animated works that inspired a young Disney.

Since the 1970s, the vintage movie palace has exclusively displayed classic Disney shorts, and guests visiting the six-screen movie theater today will be welcomed by such colorless cartoons as the Mickey Mouse-starring Steamboat Willie and The Moose Hunt.

Though the looping shorts remain, viewing benches have been replaced by multi-tiered merchandise displays and a single cash register.

The Main Street Cinema is now the site of all-new shop Cartoons and Collectibles, currently offering a selection of patriotic-themed merchandise: bubble wands, t-shirts, hats, mugs and American flag Minnie Mouse ears are among the souvenirs now available for purchase.

It’s unclear if the changeover is a temporary “pop-up” shop or a permanent change, but the alterations are facing criticism on social media.

One objector tweeted the change was “just plain greedy,” while a popular Disney-centric fan account criticized the change as “a felonious attack on a piece of Disneyland history.”

The Disneyland Resort, which has since opened its popular 14-acre Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion, has been undergoing a multi-month refresher effort dubbed “Project Stardust.”

Among the enhancements included in Stardust are reconfigured queues for multiple Fantasyland attractions to improve guest access and comfort, additional walking space, more efficient stroller parking areas, an increased amount of seating, a Pixar-themed parking structure and a Sleeping Beauty Castle makeover.

