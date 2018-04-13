Disneyland Turned The Dole Whip Into A Donut

The Dole Whip, Disneyland‘s favorite tropical-tasting frozen treat, is now available as a donut at the Happiest Place on Earth for a limited time.

Dubbed the “Dole Whip Doughnut” — not its official name, a Disney representative told PEOPLE — the new Pineapple Donut with Meringue shares tastes similar to the Dole Whip, the cool soft-serve famously doled out at the Tiki Juice Bar just outside the Enchanted Tiki Room attraction in Disneyland Park.

The Pineapple Donut with Meringue is currently sold only at the Coffee Cart located at the end of Main Street, situated between the entrance to Frontierland and Disneyland’s iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle, where the treat can be had for $6.99 until Friday, April 20.

Per the Disney Food Blog, the donut is filled with pineapple flavored filling with real bits of pineapple, topped with pineapple flavored icing and a marshmallow-y meringue. Like the Dole Whip Float, the Pineapple Donut with Meringue comes served with an island-inspired mini umbrella.

This new breed of donut is just one of three kinds made by the donut cart each day, serving them fresh in two batches: once in the morning and once at night.

“There is a limited amount of doughnuts made so when we sell out for the day, we sell out,” Disney told PEOPLE.

“This one has just a hint of Dole Whip on the icing, the marshmallow fluff is perfectly pipped and flamed and the sweet jelly with pineapple bits is just the right amount to make this a must try,” writes Instagram user ninatinkandtaylor.

“These donuts change out weekly and we are hoping this one is in a frequent rotation,” writes Instagram user mickeyboard_official, who warns the donuts are available first thing in the morning at park opening and can sell out quickly. “So if you miss the first run, check back at 5PM, when they are restocked!”

Adventureland’s Tiki Juice Bar offers fresh pineapple spears for $2.99, the Dole Whip soft-serve for $4.99, and the Dole Whip Float for $5.99.

Disneyland’s dairy-free, pineapple-flavored snack has been a fan-favorite at the Anaheim, California theme park since 1986. Guests visiting the Walt Disney World resort in Florida can get Dole-inspired delicacies at Adventureland’s Aloha Isle or Disney’s Polynesian Resort.

The Disneyland Resort will transform into a Pixar playground April 13 through June 8 as part of Pixar Fest, a limited-time event celebrating all things Pixar.

Disneyland’s sister park, Disney’s California Adventure, opens its Pixar Pier makeover June 23. The converted land includes the Incredibles-themed Incredicoaster, the high-speed coaster formerly known as California Screamin’. Pixar’s latest, Incredibles 2, opens in theaters June 15.