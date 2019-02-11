Disney Park to Host First-Ever ‘Magical Pride’ LGBTQ Celebration

The Happiest Place on Earth is about to get even happier for the LGBTQ community. Disneyland Paris is set to become the first-ever Disney theme park to host an official Pride event.

According to Yahoo!, the Magical Pride Party will take place on June 1st and will have special events and activities for the LGBTQ community as well as their friends and family. An advertisement on the park’s official website describes the event as a “dazzling party”.

“Live your best life and shine with the joy of diversity at Magical Pride, a dazzling party lightning up Disneyland Paris on 1st June 2019,” the ad reads. “Dress like a dream, feel fabulous and experience Walt Disney Studios Park like never before — loud, proud and alive with all the colors of the rainbow.”

The event will feature meet and greets with Disney characters, a party with live music, karaoke, and DJs, as well as the “Magical March of Diversity Parade.” Those in attendance will also have special access to various attractions all weekend long.

While this is the first official celebration at a Disney park, it’s far from the first actual Pride celebration to take place in the world of Disney. Disneyland in California used to play host for a private party and parade, but it was cancelled in 1998 prompting Gay Day Anaheim to take over for the unofficial event taking place at the park in October. At Walt Disney World, Gay Days Orlando has a similar event in August, but again, neither are officially sanctioned by the park making Disneyland Paris’ event the first.

As for Disneyland Paris’ Magical Pride Party, the park is offering packages for the event which include two or three nights at a Disney hotel, a two-day Disney Park Hopper Ticket, early access to selected attractions and entrance to the Magical Pride Party. Prices range from $340 to $2,400 per person. Those interested can book and plan their trip through Disneyland Paris’ website.

Disneyland Paris’ Magical Pride Party will take place June 1st. If a trip to Europe isn’t in your plans, the unofficial Gay Days Anaheim is scheduled for October 4-6th while Gay Days Orlando is set for August 13-19th.

Are you excited about Disneyland Paris' Magical Pride Party?