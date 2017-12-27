Disneyland Power Outage Video and Reactions Flood the Internet

Disney continues to take a hit on the theme park front this holiday season, as Disneyland, California, experienced a massive power outage, during one of the busiest days of the year.

As you can see in the video above, legions of park-goers were forced to head for the exits, after Disneyland lost power. Disney tried to carry with business as usual, as we clearly see a street parade continue as if nothing were wrong.

However, something was definitely wrong in the ‘happiest place on Earth’ today, with park goers taking to social media to express their disappointment and/or disdain for the situation. Allegedly, no refunds were given to park goers left hanging – we’ll see if that remains the case, as news of this situation spreads.

This is the second big problem Disney has faced over the Christmas holiday: the Disney World Magic Kingdom in Florida had to start turning away paying guests on Christmas, after the park reached capacity.

Check out the general reaction to the situation, below:

