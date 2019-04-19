Disneyland Resort Getting Its First-Ever Mickey Mouse Ride

The Disneyland Resort will host its first major Mickey Mouse-themed ride-through attraction in 2022, the Anaheim-based resort announced Friday on the Disney Parks Blog.

First announced for Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort at D23 Expo 2017, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will now roll into Disneyland Park’s toon-themed Mickey’s Toontown area. Its Walt Disney World Resort counterpart will open first in spring 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per the Disney Parks Blog, Runaway Railway sees guests brought into the wacky and unpredictable world of a Mickey Mouse cartoon short, inspired by Disney Television Animation’s Mickey Mouse series as seen on Disney Channel. Guests board a train piloted by Goofy, who takes riders on a “zany, out-of-control adventure filled with surprising twists and turns.”

In telling an original story with a “lovable theme song,” the new attraction utilizes “state-of-the-art technologies and dazzling visual effects to transform the cartoon world into an incredible and immersive multi-dimensional experience.”

When unveiling the coming Disney’s Hollywood Studios ride in 2017, the all-new experience was dubbed “2 1/2 D,” with no glasses required. Newly invented technologies will transform the flat world of a technicolor cartoon short into a “dimensional display of amazingness,” Walt Disney Imagineer Kevin Rafferty said.

“This is one of the boldest… most impossible things I’ve ever worked on in almost 40 years of being an Imagineer. And you know what? That’s what I love about it. Well, that, and Mickey,” Rafferty said. “This is not going to be a small attraction, it’s going to be game-changing.”

Disney’s Hollywood Studios shuttered The Great Movie Ride in August 2017 when preparing Runaway Railway. Disney has yet to reveal which, if any, Toontown attraction will be excised to make way for Runaway Railway, the first new ride to reach the smaller-sized land since 1994.

Mickey’s Toontown is currently home to Gadget’s Go Coaster, the mini-sized coaster opened in 1993, and the Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin dark ride, opened in 1994. Other attractions include the walkthrough homes of Goofy, Donald Duck, Chip ‘n Dale, and Mickey and Minnie, who regularly greet guests for photo opportunities.

The Runaway Railway announcement comes as the Disneyland Resort continues its Get Your Ears On – A Mickey and Minnie Celebration, a limited-time event celebrating 90 years of the legendary duo. Other offerings include the Mickey’s Mix Magic nighttime show, the return of a revamped Mickey’s Soundsational Parade, and specialized food, beverages, and merchandise.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens 2020 at the Walt Disney World Resort and in 2022 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Disneyland Park next opens its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion May 31.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!