Disney/Pixar Releases A New Clip From Brave

Disney/Pixar has released a new clip from their upcoming production Brave, which you can see below.The clip, titled “Fergus Shares a Legend,” clocks in at a little under a minute long and revolves around both Fergus and Merida sharing a scary story with a batch of kids at the dinner table.

Merida is a skilled archer and impetuous daughter of King Fergus and Queen Elinor. Determined to carve her own path in life, Merida defies an age-old custom sacred to the uproarious lords of the land: massive Lord MacGuffin, surly Lord Macintosh and cantankerous Lord Dingwall. Merida’s actions inadvertently unleash chaos and fury in the kingdom, and when she turns to an eccentric old Witch for help, she is granted an ill-fated wish. The ensuing peril forces Merida to discover the meaning of true bravery in order to undo a beastly curse before it’s too late.

Brave opens in the U.S. on June 22.