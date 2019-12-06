Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Trailer Released

2019 will go down as a big year for the Fast & Furious franchise in the end. The first spin-off movie of the series made its debut with Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (which made over $750 million at the worldwide box office), the start of production on the upcoming Fast 9, and very soon the debut of its first foray into animation with Fast & Furious: Spy Racers. With just three weeks to go before the series debuts its first season on Netflix, Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have revealed the full trailer for the new TV series. Watch it for yourself in the player above!

Though seemingly no actors or characters from the live-action films will appear in the series, the show will have a tangible connection to them as Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf, The Lost Boys) will be starring as Tony Toretto, the younger cousin of Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto. The series will follow Tony and his friends as they are recruited by the government to infiltrate an elite racing league, which serves as a front for the global crime organization called SH1FT3R.

The series will also include Layla Gray (American Vandal‘s Camille Ramsey), a notable underground racer who works for SH1FT3R, Frostee Benson (Harry Potter‘s Luke Youngblood) a 13-year old tech genius; Echo, a wildly talented artist and natural spy (Overwatch‘s Charlet Chung); and Cisco Renaldo (Jane the Virgin‘s Jorge Diaz), both the muscle and the sweetheart of the crew.

Guest stars on the series will include Diesel’s daughter, Similce Diesel, as Frostee’s sister Sissy, Hamilton‘s Renee Elise Goldsberry as the team’s secret agent liaison, Ms. Nowhere, The Resident‘s Manish Dayal as SH1FT3R leader Sashi Dhar, and American Vandal‘s Jimmy Tatro as local knucklehead Mitch. Carlos Alazraqui (The Fairly OddParents), Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots), Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls), Kevin Michael Richardson (Trolls: The Beat Goes On!), Fred Tatasciore (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia), and Tru Valentino (Archibald’s Next Big Thing) will also guest star.

The series is executive produced and showrun by Tim Hedrick (Voltron Legendary Defender) and Bret Haaland (All Hail King Julien). Other executive producers include Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, and Chris Morgan, all of whom produce several of the live-action films within the franchise.

The first season of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers will be released on Netflix on December 26th.