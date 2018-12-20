Five Game of Thrones Characters We’d Love to See Resurrected

Warning! Major Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season Six and books ahead!

After three episodes in Season six, Game of Thrones has finally made fans rejoice as Jon Snow is finally back. It might have taken longer than we all wanted, Jon is once again after the men who did he and his family wrong, and we couldn’t be more excited. With his resurrection, Game of Thrones finally proved that no one in the series is fully dead. Well, everyone with the exception of Ned Stark (whose head was scene on a pike in the capital) but even then, we’re learning now that we may see a lot of those characters through the visions of Bran and the Three-Eyed Raven.

With all this in mind, fans are clamoring to see more of their favorite characters re-enter the fold. Some seem completely impossible, while others; let’s just say others could surprise us all. Let’s take a look at five characters we’d love to see back, and think we realistically could.

The Hound

If I’m being honest here, I’m on of those who doesn’t believe The Hound is truly dead. After being beaten down by Brienne of Tarth, The Hound’s life was left in the hands of Arya Stark. Despite being one of the original names on her infamous kill list, Arya decided to let him go and die on his own at the end of season four. Bleeding out and clearly on his death bed, Hound’s cries for her to return fell on deaf ears.

While it makes sense that Arya would want him to die a slow and painful death, it also makes sense that she would want to see him live. After all, he kept her alive for the better part of two seasons and, let’s face it, he became her only friend. It’s also worth noting that in this last week’s episode, Arya was called a liar when she said she marked The Hound off of her list. Most curious.

My theory? I think Arya knew The Hound was a persistent bastard and there was no way he would let himself die alone, on a beautiful hillside, at the hands of a woman. I have no doubts he’ll make a return, hopefully to put an end to his franken-brother.

Khal Drogo

After a failed attempt at magic, it was clear Khal Drogo was gone for good. To make it even clearer, his body was burned on a pyre. But, remember what came from the fiery grave? When only ashes remained, Khaleesi emerged with her three dragons, proving furthermore that she was the one to rule Westeros.

What if, while his physical body is long gone, Drogo’s spirit is still alive, protecting his lover like he always promised to do? When it was time to name the dragons, Daenerys named the strongest Drogon, after her late husband. Since then, Dany has shared a much deeper bond him than her other dragons. What if it’s because she knows there’s more than just a dragon beind those eyes?

Stay with me here, I think the spirit of The Great Khal is living within her beloved Drogon. While his free spirit remains, he is never out of site when Dany needs him. He is constantly watching and protecting her from the skies. After everything this we’ve seen regarding creatures and wargs, it’s not crazy to think we could see Drogo emerge from his temporary home in Drogon to one day rule alongside Daenerys. It’s crazy, but not impossible.

Jojen Reed

It was devastating to watch Jojen finally make it to the Three-Eyed Raven only to see him mowed down by a group of Wights. To make matters worse for us, his sister slit his throat to ensure they couldn’t torture him further.

After the others ran in to shelter, there’s no telling what the Wights could have done with Jojen’s body. A popular theory? He was taken to the king of the White Walkers and possibly transformed into one of them. He was definitely touched, so it’s reasonable to thing he turned, but I fell like simply turning would waste his potential. I sense something much more evil surrounding his return…

Catleyn Stark

Remember when I said there were spoilers for the books? Well, this is where they come in.

After the tragic events of the Red Wedding, the dead bodies of the Stark family are cast into the river. After three days of floating, Lady Catelyn’s body is found by Arya’s direwolf. Upon being brought to shore, the body is discovered by none other than Beric Dondarrion. You remember that guy? If not, he’s the leader of the Brotherhood Without Banners, those guys that found Arya and had a bunch of extra lives. Upon being found, Catelyn is resurrected as Lady Stoneheart, but she isn’t quite the same. She’s a tad dismembered, has milky skin, and can’t speak; basically a zombie. The good news? She tears across the country killing everyone related to the bannermen who betrayed her.

While the show has strayed from the books many-a-time, this is one event many fans are hoping they will keep the same. We’ve met Beric and the Brotherhood before, so it’s not unrealistic they could show up again. Even though she’d basically be a glorified White Walker, it would be great to watch Catelyn kick some Bolton ass.

Ygritte

Okay, I know this one is the most unrealistic, but tell me you don’t want to see it! One of the most intriguing characters on the series, Ygritte stole our hearts while she slowly worked her charming magic on Jon.

When she was killed at the hands of young Olly, it was a devastating blow to fans everywhere. It might not have been as cruel as the Red Wedding, but it seemed to cut just as deep. It wasn’t only her death that made us cringe, it was knowing how it would affect our beloved Jon Snow.

Sure, Jon burned her body along with all the others, so she probably can’t come back. Then again, can’t that Red Woman do anything? There’s also the magic of the White Walkers that could be learned, as well as the knowledge Sam will be filled with while training to be a Maester. It’s the unlikeliest of scenarios, but every fan would love to see Ygritte return just in time to help Jon take back The North. What’s that? You don’t think it’s gonna happen? You know nothing, GoT fan.