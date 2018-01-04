FOX TV Execs Reveal Post-Disney Channel Name

The Disney overhaul of Fox has begun, with the post-21st Century Fox acquisition name of Fox’s TV channel now being revealed.

Fox, which will operate “business as usual” for the time being, will be called New Fox when the Disney deal becomes official. “We will remain focused on managing the business of Fox,” said Fox co-chairman Gary Newman. With the TV station continuing to operate, only separately from the film division of Fox which will be operating under Disney, Newman says the network will become “a very robust and nimble company.”

“We will remain focused on managing the business of Fox,” Newman said, adding that they are “is moving forward with top creators” like Empire‘s Lee Daniels, New Girl‘s Liz Meriwether and Jerrod Carmichael according to TV Line.

“80 percent of the programming in all of New Fox will be live and sports,” Fox co-chairman Dana Walden said, though “the network will continue to do entertainment programming.” Walden claims New Fox’s lack of an in-house studio is a “great opportunity” for other studios such as Sony and Warner Brothers to have a place to broadcast their shows.

FX and National Geographic will be among the assets purchased by Disney when the deal is finalized. Fox Broadcasting network, Fox New Channel, and Fox Sports are not included in the deal.